Two Chinese Nationals In U.S. Illegally Stopped With $250,000 In Gold Bars On Them In Texas

Just a normal everyday traffic stop: pulling over a couple of Chinese nationals, driving through Texas, with $250,000 worth of gold bars on their person.

That was the scene last week in Van Zandt County, according to KETK NBC.

Sgt. Charlie Hughes of the Wills Point Police Department was monitoring traffic on I-20 near the 533-mile marker when he saw a White Chevy Malibu with Michigan plates committing a traffic violation.

He then stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 25-year-old Weijian Chen.

KETK writes that due to a language barrier, Hughes asked Chen to use a translator app in his patrol vehicle to communicate.

The officer said that during the interview he “observed multiple factors that lead [him] to believe there was criminal activity afoot.”

The driver said that he was heading to Dallas and had also been in Florida to "play".

The vehicle was rented under the name of the passenger, 46-year-old Wenqiang Lin, who consented to a search but appeared uncertain. A K9 unit alerted to the front passenger door.

Inside, officials found a Spirit Airlines boarding pass indicating that Weijian Chen had flown from Los Angeles to Atlanta on July 30-31 without any bags. The rental agreement showed the car was rented in College Park, Georgia, on July 31 and was due in Los Angeles by August 3, the report continued.

A bag behind the driver's seat contained gold bullion bars worth an estimated $200,000 to $250,000, including:

Seven 1-ounce 999.9 gold bars

Three 5-gram 999.9 gold bars

One 1-gram 999.9 gold bar marked with 20 squares

Eight 10-ounce 999.9 gold bars

After arresting Chen and Lin, Sgt. Hughes contacted U.S. Homeland Security, which revealed both men had entered the country illegally. Lin entered on September 15, 2023, and was awaiting immigration processing in Los Angeles. Chen entered on December 17, 2023, and is also pending immigration judicial action.

“Based on my training, I know that it is very unlikely that Lin or Chen could have transported the gold bullion through airport Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint with[out] filing a United States Currency Transaction Report,” the officer said.

KETK wrote:

During an interview at the Van Zandt County Jail, Chen allegedly stated that the gold bars had been given to him by someone to transport to Dallas however he declined to give any further information.

Both suspects have been charged with money laundering and are being held on $100,000 bond.