Two Delta Planes Collide On Taxiways At Atlanta Airport

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024 - 05:35 PM

Delta Air Lines Flight 295, an Airbus A350, was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday morning when its wingtip struck the tail of a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft operated by Endeavor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta. The impact severely damaged the regional jet's airframe, which was set to depart for Lafayette, Louisiana.

ATL on X confirmed the incident around 10 am ET: 

At 10:07 am, two aircraft made contact at the intersection of taxiways E and H on the north airfield. No injuries are reported. Passengers from one aircraft are being bussed to concourse B; the other aircraft taxied on its own power to its gate. There is minimal impact to ops.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 published data showing just how the incident unfolded:

Based on playback, it appears to be a ground collision between a Delta A350 and Delta Connection CRJ-900 that resulted in the vertical and horizontal stabilizer of the CRJ being severed from the aircraft.

Footage of the accident published on X shows the A350's wing ripped off the CRJ900's vertical and horizontal stabilizers. 

Add this to the list of the growing number of ground and mid-air incidents that have sparked unease among travelers:

Maybe US air travel would be just a tad safer if US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wasn't so fixated on installing DEI hiring practices at the FAA.

