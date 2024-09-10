Two Delta Planes Collide On Taxiways At Atlanta Airport

Delta Air Lines Flight 295, an Airbus A350, was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday morning when its wingtip struck the tail of a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft operated by Endeavor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta. The impact severely damaged the regional jet's airframe, which was set to depart for Lafayette, Louisiana.

ATL on X confirmed the incident around 10 am ET:

At 10:07 am, two aircraft made contact at the intersection of taxiways E and H on the north airfield. No injuries are reported. Passengers from one aircraft are being bussed to concourse B; the other aircraft taxied on its own power to its gate. There is minimal impact to ops.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 published data showing just how the incident unfolded:

Based on playback, it appears to be a ground collision between a Delta A350 and Delta Connection CRJ-900 that resulted in the vertical and horizontal stabilizer of the CRJ being severed from the aircraft.

Footage of the accident published on X shows the A350's wing ripped off the CRJ900's vertical and horizontal stabilizers.

So my niece is stuck on the tarmac at #ATL because apparently 2 #Delta planes played a game of chicken. pic.twitter.com/jQZuCRJbcC — Burgh ExPat🌊 (@GAScubaBum) September 10, 2024

Two Delta flights just collided on the tarmac at ATL 🤯 #deltaairlines #atl pic.twitter.com/lZcM1GIQKK — Jackson Lane (@jmurphylane) September 10, 2024

BREAKING: At least one plane has been damaged after an incident on a taxiway at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. What we know: https://t.co/AAKw7FTWaa pic.twitter.com/C1AfeTY2sS — Atlanta News First (@ATLNewsFirst) September 10, 2024

Add this to the list of the growing number of ground and mid-air incidents that have sparked unease among travelers:

