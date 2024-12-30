Two Men Freeze To Death Looking For Sasquatch In The Oregon Wilderness On Christmas Eve

Today in "play stupid games, win stupid prizes" news...

Two Oregon men searching for the mythical Sasquatch tragically died after going missing in the wilderness on Christmas Eve, according to the NY Post.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office reported that the bodies of the men, aged 37 and 59, were discovered in a remote, forested area of Washington's Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Authorities believe the pair succumbed to exposure due to severe weather conditions and inadequate preparation for the harsh environment.

The men had embarked on their quest to find Bigfoot with plans to return home in time for Christmas, but their ill-fated journey ended in tragedy.

The NY Post writes that a family member reported the men missing to Skamania County police early on Dec. 25, prompting a three-day search involving over 60 volunteers.

Battling freezing temperatures, snow, rain, and dense forest, search teams utilized canines, drones, helicopters, and ground crews. Seven law enforcement agencies and the Coast Guard also assisted in the effort.

The Sheriff's office commented: “Their exhaustive search efforts resulted in bringing family members home to their loved ones. The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the loved ones lost in this tragic incident.”

The men’s car was spotted via a Flock camera and later found in Willard, Washington.

The legend of Bigfoot, a mythical creature said to roam the Pacific Northwest, continues to draw adventurers to the forests of Washington and Oregon. The fascination has even inspired local events like Sasquatch hunts in Washington’s Pierce County.

Bigfoot lore isn’t limited to the Pacific Northwest. In October, residents of Fairfield County, Connecticut, reported eerie 10-minute-long howls, attributed to Bigfoot, coming from a forested area near Monroe, according to the Bigfoot Field Research Organization.