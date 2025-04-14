UAW Boss Sides With Trump On Tariffs, Stuns MSNBC Panel

Anti-Trumper—perhaps now reformed—UAW union boss Shawn Fain stunned far-left MSNBC hosts Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend, and Michael Steele over the weekend by echoing MAGA talking points and defending President Trump's tariffs.

President Shawn Fain is about to go live on @CNN to talk about Trump, Harris, and our fight against corporate greed. #StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/BhJGxrOZ9c — UAW (@UAW) August 20, 2024

"We know that tariffs will influence these companies to do the right thing and reinvest in this country," Fain said, who oversees 400,000 union members across America's auto industry.

Fain continued: "We believe Stellantis and these companies will bring work back because of these tariffs ... look what these auto manufacturers have done without them..."

He praised former presidential candidate Ross Perot, who famously warned about the consequences of NAFTA in the early 1990s, calling him a "prophet."

Fain emphasized that Perot was right: "Since NAFTA's inception in 1993, we've lost 90,000 manufacturing facilities in this country. Millions of jobs."

Fain waived Perot's 1993 book "Save Your Job, Save Our Country: Why Nafta Must Be Stopped--Now! Unknown Binding"...

Responding to Fain, Symone Sanders-Townsend had a mental glitch (404 error) when trying to understand the union's alliance with MAGA on auto tariffs. She said, "I'm really struggling to understand how UAW has aligned with Trump on this." The other leftist hosts also experienced 404 mental errors, causing a flare-up of Trump derangement syndrome.

Fain then countered the MSBC hosts: "So first off, NAFTA is still causing us to lose jobs in this country - our broken trade system is still causing us to lose jobs in this country, and no one from either party has been willing even to address the issue for 30 plus years...We support tariffs as a tool, a tool in the toolbox, not the be-all and end-all. We've got to fix the broken trade system."

UAW President Shawn Fain on the need for tariffs:



"We know that tariffs will influence these companies to do the right thing and reinvest in this country."



"Since NAFTA's inception in 1993, we've lost 90,000 manufacturing facilities in this country. Millions of jobs." pic.twitter.com/kdJ5HqRyNF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 13, 2025

More here...

UAW President Shawn Fain joins the MSNBC panel to speak out on behalf of President Trump's tariffs and their application in real-world terms: "Tariffs are a motivator to make these companies do the right thing."



He gets straight to the point, saying, "Our broken trade system is… pic.twitter.com/FeQZMbtg5j — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) April 13, 2025

It seems that unions are increasingly supportive of Trump — yet, for some inexplicable reason, they continue backing a rudderless and imploding Democratic Party more focused on illegal aliens, anti-Trump/Musk color revolutions, gender politics, and policies that undermine national security.