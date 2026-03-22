UK House Of Lords Rams Through 'Abortion Up To Birth' Law; Only 1% Of Brits Approve

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The unelected House of Lords in the UK has just voted to embed extreme abortion provisions into law, decriminalising terminations right up to birth. This comes despite clear polling evidence that only 1% of the British public supports the move, exposing a ruling class utterly detached from the people it claims to serve.

The change forms part of Clause 208 in the Crime and Policing Bill. It removes criminal liability for a woman acting in relation to her own pregnancy at any stage, meaning self-induced abortions — even late-term — carry no legal consequences.

The disconnect could not be starker. As GB News reported: “Just 1% of the public agree with this… and yet it has now made it into law.”

'Just 1% of the public agree with this... and yet it has now made it into law.'@miriam_cates and @toryboypierce rail against peers in the House of Lords backing abortions up until birth. pic.twitter.com/C2ZG1fwlXP — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 19, 2026

Former MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg reacted on the same programme: “This is basically allowing for backstreet abortions to be legalised.”

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan was equally blunt: “The UK House of Lords has just legalised abortion up to birth. Women can now end the life of their unborn baby at any stage, for any reason, without legal consequences. A truly dark day for Britain.”

The UK House of Lords has just legalised abortion up to birth.



Women can now end the life of their unborn baby at any stage, for any reason, without legal consequences.



A truly dark day for Britain. pic.twitter.com/4gDijTVURX — Dr Rahmeh Aladwan (@doctor_rahmeh) March 19, 2026

The 1% figure comes from recent YouGov research.

A Whitestone Insight poll showed 67% of the British public agreed that legal boundaries are necessary for protecting life in abortion cases, 62% believed abortion should remain illegal after 24 weeks, 53% agreed that abortion should not be an option if a baby could survive outside the womb, and only 5% supported allowing abortion up to birth.

Abortion up to birth has been legalised, an unspeakable evil. A YouGov poll found only 1% support.



A Whitestone Insight poll:



67% of the British public agreed that legal boundaries are necessary for protecting life in abortion cases

62% believed that abortion should remain… https://t.co/SAZwTtdtgK — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) March 19, 2026

At 34 weeks, a baby is fully formed and can survive outside of the womb.

This is what a 34-week-old baby looks like outside the womb.



in the UK, we’ve just moved towards allowing that same life to be ended at this stage.



We celebrate premature babies fighting to live… but accept ending that same life before birth?



This is Murder, pure and simple! pic.twitter.com/5TAqhQgDLz — Benonwine (@benonwine) March 19, 2026

Aborting a baby at 34 weeks is widely accepted as murder. Hospitals across Britain fight with every resource to save premature infants at this exact stage. Yet the law now removes any criminal consequence for ending that same life just days or hours earlier. The double standard is grotesque.

Peers rejected amendments to retain criminal penalties, clearing the path despite warnings from medical professionals and pro-life groups. The bill had already cleared the Commons in a rushed process critics slammed as hijacking unrelated legislation.

This vote marks another victory for an out-of-touch establishment that prioritises ideology over the clear voice of the British people.

Britain deserves leaders who value life at every stage — not ones who normalise its destruction in the days before birth.

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