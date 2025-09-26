UMich Delivers Another Flaming Load Of Dumpster Fire Propaganda

Two weeks ago, we pointed out that the propaganda bunker of militant radical marxists, also known as the University of Michigan Economist Department had made another catastrophic error in their so-called "consumer sentiment" survey which we are increasingly confident is the most fabricated piece of economic data still used for some inexplicable reason by traders to set market sentiment.

Specifically, we pointed out that while 1 Year inflation expectations across every single party tumbled (yes, even Democrats), the overall average was unchanged, with the report claiming that 1Yr inflation expectations were somehow 4.8%, even though Republicans were at 1.2%, Independents were below the average at 4.7% and Democrats, and their TDS hyperinflation delusions, were barely above it at 5.4%. How you get 4.8% based on this was unknown to anyone.

More ridiculous propaganda from UMich:



Republicans 1Yr inflation expectations fell 0.1%

Democrats 1Yr inflation expectations fell 0.5%

Independents 1Yr inflation expectations fell 0.4%



And magically the "average" inflation exp was unchanged https://t.co/oFmXrh7BoZ pic.twitter.com/evSoei4gUH — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 12, 2025

Well, two weeks later it appears they finally figured out what a mess their "data" reporting is and moments ago in the final Sept. UMich report they fixed it: according to the latest UMich propaganda, 1 Year inflation expectations are now 4.7%, down from 4.8% reported in the prelim report, and reversing some of the ridiculous August spike (how the average is 4.7% when Independents are 4.7%, Democrats are 5.4% and Republicans are 1.2% remains a mystery)...

... even as 5-10 Year inflation expectations rose again, only here too the change was moderated, and instead of 3.9% as was reported in the prelim report, the number has dropped to 3.7%

But while UMich may have fixed their 1 year inflation expectations report, the flaming dumpster fire was on full display in the 5-10Year inflation expectation chart, where even though Republicans and Independents inflation expectations dropped, and Democrats were unchanged, the overall median number ridiculously increase from 3.5% to 3.7%.

Anything to satisfy the UMich marixst Trump Derantement Syndrome, even if it makes zero math sense.

The rest of the report was the usual garbage propaganda one would expect when a bunch of marxists talk to a bunch of ultra-right win liberals: in the final revision, US consumer sentiment tumbled for the second month in a row, down from 58.2 to 55.1 - a four month low - and below the median estimates of 55.4 (as a reminder, the original prelim estimate was 58.0) with both Current Conditions (60.4, prelim 61.0, August 61.7) and Expectations (51.7, prelim 51.8, Last 55.9) declining and missing estimates (61.3 and 52.0, respectively).

“Consumers continue to express frustration over the persistence of high prices, with 44% spontaneously mentioning that high prices are eroding their personal finances, the highest reading in a year,’’ Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.

“Interviews this month highlight the fact that consumers feel pressure both from the prospect of higher inflation as well as the risk of weaker labor markets,” Hsu said, recounting perhaps her latest soiree with her fellow marxist liberals cat ladies.

Hilariously, even UMich had to factor for the fact that stocks have never been higher, and said that while sentiment declined among most income groups, it held steady for those with larger holdings of stocks.

In other words, UMich continues to primarily speak to Democrats who remain massively short ever since Liberation day and are getting margin called every single day.

“These differing trends by wealth help provide some insight about the relative resilience in aggregate spending seen in recent months,” Hsu said. That or maybe stop publishing ridiculous propaganda and actually provide an objective, unbiased take of what the broader population - not a bunch of masked Karens - really thinks.