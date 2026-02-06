Democrats Abandon Tariff-Flation Narrative Sending UMich Sentiment To 6-Month Highs

After January's big bounce from record lows (as Democrats began to see that the world is not the worst its ever been... and inflation is not going to explode), UMich sentiment was expected to re-dip again in February led by a drop in Current Conditions.

But February's preliminary data showed a continued rebound in sentiment (which is quite shocking given that it comes after the Davos/Greenland debacle) with a surge in Current Conditions dominating a small dip in Expectations to bring the headline sentiment to its highest since August 2025...

"Sentiment surged for consumers with the largest stock portfolios," said Director of Surveys, Joanne Hsu's, "while it stagnated and remained at dismal levels for consumers without stock holdings."

On net, modest increases in current personal finances and buying conditions for durables were offset by a small decline in long-run business conditions.

Inflation expectations for the next 12 months plummeted to 13-month lows (while medium term expectations rose modestly)...

"While sentiment is currently the highest since August 2025, recent monthly increases have been small - well under the margin of error - and the overall level of sentiment remains very low from a historical perspective."

