'Unadjusted' Jobless Claims Rise To 6-Month Highs

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time last week fell to 237k last week (from 249k the prior week) on a seasonally-adjusted basis. Without the 'seasonal adjustment', initial jobless claims rose to its highest since January...

Source: Bloomberg

New York stood out as a massive outlier last week with jobless claims soaring. New Jersey saw the biggest drop in claims...

Continuing Claims ticked up (from 1.718mm to 1.729mm) last week...

Source: Bloomberg

So, on an 'adjusted' basis, everything looks awesome - thank the lord for Bidenomics!