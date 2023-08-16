The Unforgivable Ivermectin Swindle

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

This month, lawyers for the Food and Drug Administration admitted in a U.S. court that doctors “do have the authority to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID”, an admission that stands at stark odds with a multiple year campaign to misinform, misalign and tarnish the reputation of one of the world’s most successful drugs, which could have been used to save hundreds of thousands of lives during the pandemic.

“FDA is clearly acknowledging that doctors have the authority to prescribe human ivermectin to treat COVID. So they are not interfering with the authority of doctors to prescribe drugs or to practice medicine,” Ashley Cheung Honold, lawyer representing the FDA said this month.

I know this likely isn’t the case for my regular readers, but if you’re new to the blog and you happen to be one of those people who still doesn’t quite understand that you are routinely lied to by the media and the billionaires that run our country, I can think of no better indoctrination than the travesty of a fraud that was just perpetrated on the American people regarding ivermectin.

For those who haven’t followed the story, during the course of the Covid pandemic, it was revealed that ivermectin - a drug that has been administered billions of times to humans and is on the World Health Organization’s list of Essential Medicines - was found in numerous clinical trials to have efficacy in early treatment of Covid-19. If you’re looking for a primer on this, here is a website that aggregates all of the clinical trials and here is a discussion with Bret Weinstein and Dr. Pierre Kory that serves as a great introduction to the topic.

If you’ve been at least semiconscious over the last two years, you’ve noticed that early means of treating Covid outside of the vaccines (like Vitamin D, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin) were routinely shunned by “the science” and then, by proxy, the useful idiots in the mainstream media.

Out of all of the early treatments, ivermectin got the shortest end of the stick. Not only was it likely the most efficacious of all the early treatments, it was also routinely subject to bastardization and a berating by the media.

The disinformation campaign about ivermectin, spearheaded by mainstream media (“brought to you by Pfizer!”) reached its fever pitch when the media and government agencies alike appeared to knowingly and maliciously juxtapose the human dosage of the drug with the coincidental and mostly unrelated fact that it was also used in a veterinary dosage to deworm horses.

Rather than distinguish one ivermectin use from the other clearly, these bad actors instead willingly chose to perpetuate the brazen lie that ivermectin was only horse medicine.

The media fostered this lie because their sponsorship and advertising revenue depended on it. The lie was then used as a weapon against anyone who discussed the legitimate usage of the human drug and its storied history of success.

But the most noxious example of media dishonesty came from coverage of Joe Rogan, who took ivermectin after getting Covid. CNN took footage that Rogan posted on his personal Instagram, edited the color scheme to make Rogan look worse than he originally appeared, and then proclaimed that Rogan was taking “horse dewormer”.

CNN’s version of the video is on the left, with Rogan’s original on the right:

In short, the coverage of the drug was maliciously and purposefully skewed to present a false narrative to viewers. Behold, this incredible asshole:

This is why, back in 2021, I wrote an article called “The Hysterical Joe Rogan Ivermectin Coverage Is Why People Don’t Trust Media Anymore”.

Rogan responded to the coverage in 2021, stating:

“They’re making shit up! They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.” “If the internet says it, who cares. But CNN is saying it. Jim Acosta!” “CNN was saying I am a distributor of misinformation. I don’t know what’s going on, man. You know, there is a lot of speculation. One of the speculations involves the emergency use authorization for the vaccines. That, in order for there to be an emergency use authorization, there has to be no treatment for a disease.” “The grand conspiracy is that the pharmaceutical companies are in cahoots to try and make anybody who takes this stuff look crazy. But what’s crazy is look how better I got [sic]! I got better pretty quick, bitch.”

Rogan then had a chance to confront someone from the network when he played host for Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to chat about public health, Covid, the nation’s distrust in scientists and his network.

Source: The Joe Rogan Experience

Rogan wasted no time in calling out Gupta, and his network, for lying about him.

"They lied and said I was taking horse dewormer," Rogan said to Gupta.

While Gupta starts trying to change the subject, Rogan eventually backs him into a corner. "If you got a human pill, it shouldn't be called that," Gupta is forced to concede.

Rogan then asked Gupta: "Does it bother you that the news network you work for out and out lied? They outright lied about me taking horse dewormer."

"They shouldn't have said that," Gupta blurted out in response.

"Why did they do it?" Rogan asks.

"I don't know," a defeated Gupta says.

Gupta then took to his home field, CNN, to have a laugh with Don Lemon, who was running damage control about the entire interview. Amidst Lemon’s snide and dismissive attitude toward many of Rogan’s valid points, he also denied ever calling ivermectin horse dewormer.

And it wasn’t just CNN. NBC News called ivermectin “widely discredited” without any qualifiers. When the Rogan story dropped in late 2021, I did a search throughout the mainstream media and here’s the first four results that popped up:

Government agencies also played along, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration even Tweeting out: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it.” with a link to an article called “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin To Treat or Prevent Covid-19”.

The Tweet as it reads above makes it seem as though the FDA only knew about ivermectin the veterinary medicine and not the human dosage. For a drug that’s been around for decades and administered to humans billions of times, this simply cannot be the truth. This misinformation goes beyond gross negligence and clearly moves into malice, in my opinion.

At the time Dr. Pierre Kory responded to this Tweet and said it best: “This adds to the incredibly sad and injurious actions taken by Health Agencies against US citizens. I hope for a historic reckoning someday. As an expert on IVM in COVID, if interested in becoming an educated citizen, I offer a short evidence summary.”

Kory and others throughout the pandemic who advocated for ivermectin were routinely shunned as conspiracy theorists and kooks. People who pointed out that the drug may have been able to save hundreds of thousands of lives - as real world usage in India was proving to us in real time - were disregarded and ridiculed.

Many of us noted during the course of the pandemic that ivermectin’s efficacy was being ignored because it would have stopped Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines in their tracks - they couldn’t have sold the vaccines under Emergency Use Authorization if there were other efficacious medicines available. And if Pfizer and Moderna were stopped in their tracks, how could the “giant sucking sound” of billions of dollars in treasury cash making their way to the pharmaceutical industry have taken place?

Those of us who followed the obvious money trail and pointed out what can only be described as the glaringly obvious were ignored and ridiculed. In fact, many of us were banned from our social media accounts.

And the “grand conspiracy” narrative at the time, as Joe Rogan correctly referred to it as in September 2021, was:

“One speculation involves the EUA for the vaccines. In order for their to be EUA there has to be no treatment for a disease. Because there is this treatment, there’s a lot of pushback against potential treatments in pretending they don’t work or that they’re conspiracy theories. This is the the grand conspiracy…that the pharmaceutical companies are all in cahoots to try and make anybody who takes this stuff look crazy.”

Today it doesn’t look so crazy. Lo and behold, the truth finds a way to make its way out:

The United States’ top Covid experts during the pandemic cashed in to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars during the pandemic, even as they were recommending measures that included “lockdowns.” Records have unveiled that Dr. Francis Collins, previously the NIH Director, and Dr. Tony Fauci, former NIAID Director, made substantial profits from royalty checks during the Covid pandemic. These documents prove that the former leaders of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) benefitted financially from the Covid pandemic.

And here are the stunning numbers from the pharmaceutical executives, courtesy of comrade Bernie Sanders.

And so, today, the purpose of this article is to finally set the record straight and put a bookend on my long string of articles about ivermectin. The conclusions should be obvious to anyone at this point.

Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca wanted to sell their experimental vaccines in the absence of long-term safety data.

They couldn’t do it under Emergency Use Authorization if ivermectin and other early treatments were found to have efficacy.

Ergo, the media, sponsored by these same pharma companies launched a malicious misinformation campaign in the face of demonstrable proof of both efficacy and safety for ivermectin.

This campaign knowingly mislabeled a drug with a decades-long history of success in humans as horse medicine.

As this took place, additional “rigged” clinical studies, many of which with significant conflicts, tried to paint a picture of ivermectin not being efficacious through dishonest means (learn all about this here).

From there, government worked with social media to stifle and censor anyone who raised critical questions or told the inconvenient truth in the midst of the pandemic.

Finally, after all the damage was done and the vaccine grift ended, the FDA casually and cavalierly admitted that doctors “do have the authority to prescribe ivermectin to treat Covid.”

If your eyes aren’t open after understanding what just happened here, you are not paying attention.

