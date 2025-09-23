US Antimony Soars On Huge Pentagon Contract As Trump's Industrial Economy Goes Into Overdrive

After MP Materials, Intel and Centrus Energy, the latest domino in the US industrial economy game has just been revealed: this morning shares of US Antimony (UAMY) soared 20% after the company announced that it has secured a sole-source, five-year contract worth up to $245 million from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency to supply antimony metal ingots for the national defense stockpile. With the company's entire market cap just over $800 million, one can see why this contract is a huge boost to the company's prospects... and stock price.

The stock is now up more than 40% over the last 5 days.

UAMY, which operates the only two antimony smelters in North America, said it is positioned to begin immediate deliveries from its domestic facilities, with the first order expected this week, according to Reuters.

“It’s incredibly meaningful for all our employees to play such a strategic role in strengthening our nation's defense readiness," USAC CEO Gary C. Evans said in a statement.

The deal follows months of negotiations and reflects a partnership with the Department of Defense that accelerated in late 2024. It also highlights broader U.S. efforts to reduce dependence on foreign sources, particularly China, for critical minerals and strategic materials.

Antimony, a critical mineral which is used in munitions, batteries, flame retardants, and military-grade compounds, has been flagged by defense officials as a vulnerability in the U.S. industrial base.

The Trump administration has made domestic supply-chain resilience a policy priority. Trump has taken a series of executive and policy actions aimed at securing U.S. access to critical minerals, citing national security and economic independence.

Similar initiatives have supported other strategic sectors. The federal government has backed Intel with billions of dollars in CHIPS Act funding to expand U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capacity, while MP Materials has received Defense Department support to boost rare earth processing, reducing reliance on overseas supply chains.

Additional announcements are also expected relatively soon around nuclear fuel and uranium, another area where U.S. officials are seeking to strengthen domestic capability and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

