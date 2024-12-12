print-icon
UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination Could Spark "Next Wave" Of "Occupy Wall Street 2.0," Warns Security Expert

by Tyler Durden
In an interview, QUX Technologies CEO Keith Hanson told Fox News that the death of UnitedHealthcare's CEO could ignite the "next wave" of the Occupy Wall Street movement.

"It's the Occupy Wall Street 2.0 at this point where you have the original wave of the 'everybody gets a trophy' generation was hitting the real world and suddenly realizing that everybody from their teachers to their professors at college had pretty much lied to them about the way that the real world works," Hanson said.

The law enforcement trainer continued: "And now I'm starting to see an uptick in the resentment and the vitriol towards corporations and to corporate CEOs. And I guess it would make sense that this is kind of the next wave. I mean, this is basically the proletariat rising against the bourgeois class and taking what's theirs. And it's concerning."

In New York City, posters featuring UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's portrait marked with a red X appeared around town, alongside "wanted" images of other top healthcare CEOs.

In Seattle, a construction sign read: "One less CEO, Many more to go." 

Hanson disclosed that following the assassination of CEO Brian Thompson last week, allegedly by 26-year-old Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione, corporate America has been ramping up private security amid fears of copycat attacks.

