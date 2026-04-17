Unpaid Trash Company Empties Dumpster Rental Load On Customer's Front Lawn

A Bay Area dumpster company decided to skip collections and go straight to… lawn delivery.

Express Rental Dumpster said a San Pablo customer rented a bin while moving out, but the payment situation was, generously, fictional. The owner, Martin Perez, said the card kept getting declined while the customer kept promising “later”, according to Fox News.

So instead of eating the cost, the driver showed up and made a statement. Ring camera footage shows him briefly talking to someone off-screen, cracking open the truck so some trash spills out, then backing up and dumping the entire load onto the front lawn.

At one point, someone from inside the house comes out and starts yelling, though it didn’t reverse the sudden landscaping change.

Perez told KTVU he’d already lost money on the job and would’ve had to pay extra dumping fees himself—apparently a line he wasn’t interested in crossing.

Police eventually showed up and told the driver to at least move debris off the sidewalk and back onto the property. A neighbor, meanwhile, claimed the homeowner insisted they had paid about $700, which only makes the whole situation murkier.

But thank God for America's growing homeless population...because in the end, the trash pile was picked through by scavengers and later cleaned up with help from a neighbor—because nothing says neighborhood bonding like surprise garbage mountain.