"Unprecedented" Withdrawal Requests Now Hitting Private Credit

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Late last week it was reported that one private credit company has effectively frozen up under a wave of redemption requests, an abrupt liquidity crunch that will likely do lasting damage to what little credibility it still had with investors.

This is exactly the kind of stress event I’ve been expecting ever since I flagged that psychology in the private credit space was starting to break—and I still believe conditions in private credit will get worse before they get better.

I’ve been flagging the sector as one of ten that I see as an avoid at all costs, and just days ago I wrote that conditions were worse than they appeared on the surface. This latest development only reinforces that view.

According to reporting from Bloomberg, Blue Owl Capital Inc. is now limiting redemptions from two of its flagship private credit funds after facing an unprecedented surge in withdrawal requests in the $1.8 trillion market. Blue Owl shares are down about -40% so far this year.

Investors in the $36 billion Blue Owl Credit Income Corp. asked to redeem 21.9% of shares in the latest quarter (up from 5.2%), while the smaller Blue Owl Technology Income Corp. saw redemption requests spike to a staggering 40.7% (up from 15.4%). This trend is...alarming...

Despite previously meeting withdrawals above their standard limits, the firm is now capping redemptions at 5%, effectively gating investor exits. In practical terms, that means billions in requested withdrawals are not being honored—roughly $3.2 billion remains locked in the larger fund alone.

Recall just days ago I highlighted how things were likely far worse in private credit than they appeared. As I’ve written, investors have already started pulling money, with withdrawals hitting records just as concerns about software exposure and valuation pressure have picked up.

What happens next from here shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s been paying attention. If anything, this is just the beginning. As we move into Q2, expect more massive redemption requests across private credit vehicles as investors digest what gating actually means in practice. Once one fund limits withdrawals, it doesn’t calm nerves, it accelerates the exit impulse elsewhere.

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And to be clear, this is not the bottom, in my opinion. It will get worse before it gets better. The core issue isn’t just fundamentals, it’s psychology. As I’ve been saying, psychology in private credit is already broken. Investors are now realizing that liquidity was never what it seemed, and that realization tends to spread quickly and feed on itself.

That’s why this is not the environment to be stepping in early. Do not try to catch a falling knife here. When structures depend on confidence and that confidence is cracking, price and flows can overshoot to the downside in a way that surprises even seasoned allocators. Personally, I’d avoid all private credit names, BDCs and regional banks and not try and go bottom fishing in this sector.

As I’ve said, at some point, there will likely be a private credit bailout or backstop, whether through policy support, institutional capital, or creative restructuring.

But that doesn’t come early. It comes after things get meaningfully uglier, when the pressure is no longer containable and losses are already visible.

We’re not there yet.

Tracking the private credit meltdown:

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