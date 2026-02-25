On Gold, Oil, & Uranium

Billionaire natural resources investor Rick Rule, legendary short-seller Bill Fleckenstein, and veteran oil trader Erik Townsend join ZeroHedge this evening at 7PM ET to give their outlooks on three key commodities sectors: Gold, Oil, and Uranium.

Gold and silver have, of course, exploded in price over the last 52 weeks with gold’s price almost doubling and reaching a high of over $5500.

Silver’s price more than tripled at one point and now sits ($87.50) just under 3X where it sat in February of last year ($32.93).

Given the fast and intense rise, Rule recently reduced his silver position though remains long mining stocks.

Time to Rotate into Oil?

Oil on the other hand is down YoY, making it perhaps the most attractive commodity due to it being relatively cheap.

Oil stocks are Rule’s number one investment position due to what he says is decades of massive underinvestment, a thesis he will expand upon this evening.

Lastly, uranium mining stocks have seen a meteoric rise rivaling that of gold stock, broadly doubling with some names like Energy Fuels seeing an almost 400% increase YoY.

Townsend will speak to the emerging technology in the nuclear energy space and Rule will speak to the long-term bull case and whether the mining stocks have flown too high too fast.

