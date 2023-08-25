US Bank Deposits Plunged Last Week As Fed Rescue Funding Usage Hits New Record High

For the first time in 6 weeks, US money market funds saw outflows (admittedly a tiny $1BN)...

Source: Bloomberg

The outflows were driven by institutional funds - the first in 6 weeks. Retail funds saw inflows for the 18th straight week..

Also of note is that usage of The Fed's emergency funds rose yet again (admittedly only $144MN) to a new record high...

Meanwhile, total bank deposits (on a seasonally-adjusted basis) fell for the second week in a row, plunging last week by $49BN...

Which leaves the divergence between bank deposits and money market funds wide but perhaps starting to narrow...

The big drop in deposits was driven by foreign bank outflows (-$31BN) but Large ($13BN) and Small banks ($4.6BN) also saw notable outflows on a SA basis. However, on a non-seasonally-adjusted basis Large (+$14BN) and Small banks (+$1.4BN) saw deposit inflows.

So, we have the now ubiquitous 'baffle em with bullshit' measures showing domestic US banks had $15BN of inflows (NSA) but $18BN of outflows (SA)...

Despite the outflows, Large ($13.7BN) and Small ($6.3BN) banks saw loan volumes increase last week...

Finally, US equity market cap remains divergent from bank reserves at The Fed...

So what exactly are the banks going to do in 6 months when The Fed's BTFP funding expires? That's a $107BN balance sheet hole that will need to be fixed...