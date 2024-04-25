US Births Alarmingly Slide To Lowest Level Since 1979, Failing To Exceed Replacement Rate Since Before GFC

"There are certainly some big risks that humanity faces. Population collapse is a really big deal, but I wish more people would think about...the birth rate is far below what's needed to sustain civilization at its current level," Elon Musk explained in a recent interview posted on X.

Elon Musk: "There are certainly some big risks that humanity faces. Population collapse is a really big deal, but I wish more people would think about...the birth rate is far below what's needed to sustain civilization at its current level. We need to take action on climate… pic.twitter.com/GDoSfVJr1H — Camus (@newstart_2024) April 16, 2024

Musk wrote in a post on X early last week, "Any nation with a birth rate below replacement will eventually cease to exist."

Any nation with a birth rate below replacement will eventually cease to exist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2024

This leaves us with a new report from the US National Center for Health Statistics showing US births continued a multi-decade slide to levels not seen in more than four decades.

There were 3.59 million babies born in 2023, down 2% from 3.66 million recorded in 2022. This number is the lowest since 1979, when 3.4 million babies were born.

"People are making rather reasoned decisions about whether or not to have a child at all," Karen Benjamin Guzzo, director of the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said, who was quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

Guzzo continued, "More often than not, I think what they're deciding is, 'Yes, I'd like to have children, but not yet.'"

America's declining total fertility rate peaked at 3.75 births per woman after World War II and has since collapsed to about 1.617, well below the replacement rate of 2.1.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

A nation without children is a nation without a future. The intersection of deaths exceeding births per year appears imminent.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

US birth rates for most age groups are all declining, except for women ages 35-39 and 40-44.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Only the Hispanic fertility rate has rebounded.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

With the total birth rate well under the level of replacement since 2007, it should now make sense (read here) why the Biden administration has facilitated the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen.