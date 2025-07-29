"The US Is Catching Up": Competition With China Over DR Congo Minerals Intensifies

After years of near-exclusive control over the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) rich mineral reserves, China now faces growing competition from the United States. Washington is moving aggressively to secure access to cobalt, copper, and lithium—vital for electric vehicles, green energy, and defense technologies, according to the South China Morning Post.

Last year, the US reportedly pressured Kinshasa to block a Chinese acquisition of Chemaf Resources. Now, a US consortium, including firms led by former military executives, has bid for Chemaf’s operations, including the major Mutoshi copper-cobalt project. Bill Gates- and Jeff Bezos-backed KoBold Metals has also signed a deal to explore the Manono lithium deposit, despite a legal dispute with Australia’s AVZ Minerals.

These moves follow a US-brokered “minerals-for-security” agreement between the DRC and Rwanda aimed at stabilizing eastern Congo. In return, American companies gain mineral access.

Joseph Cihunda, a law professor at the University of Kinshasa, said the Congolese government is trying to avoid becoming a battleground between global powers. “Even in Congolese public opinion, they do not want such a confrontation,” he noted. President Félix Tshisekedi recently met with Chinese officials to reassure them of continued cooperation.

“Minerals are abundant in the DR Congo and there is room for everyone, American, European and Chinese,” Cihunda added.

SCMP writes that China remains deeply embedded in the DRC mining sector. Its ambassador to Kinshasa, Zhao Bin, rejected claims Beijing had neglected Congo, saying: “We have neither treated the DR Congo as a bargaining chip nor imposed any discriminatory measures against it.” Zhao emphasized China’s “non-interference” policy and its practical support, from military aid to economic assistance.

Analysts say the US is now trying to catch up. Sun Yun of the Stimson Center said, “The US is catching up on its critical mineral vulnerability and it will have to vigorously push for more assets and security in its supply chain.”

Much of the competition centers on cobalt—of which the DRC supplies roughly 70% of the global total—as well as copper, lithium, and other key metals. Western companies ceded many assets to Chinese control in past years, including Freeport-McMoRan’s sale of Tenke Fungurume and Kisanfu to China Molybdenum in 2016 and 2020.

Chris Berry of House Mountain Partners said US policy on minerals has shifted from environmental goals to security priorities: “Rather than a focus on ESG or ‘green growth’ the focus is now on national defence and self-sufficiency in critical mineral access.” He expects US companies to be “much more aggressive in deal making” as they compete with China.