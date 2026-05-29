US To Power Base With Nuclear Aircraft Carrier As Navy Mulls New Floating Reactor Program

Later this summer, the nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford will export electricity from its two A1B reactors directly to Naval Station Norfolk, powering the largest naval base in the world from a $13 billion supercarrier sitting at the pier.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao provided the news during a May 14 House Armed Services Committee hearing on the FY2027 budget. “This summer, Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia is going to be powered from an aircraft carrier,” he said plainly. “We’re going to export the energy from the aircraft carrier to the base.”

A Navy spokesperson later confirmed the initial test will happen later this year as part of a broader push for “firm, baseload power” and mission assurance at installations.

The Ford just returned to Norfolk after a record 326-day deployment. Its A1B reactors built by Bechtel and BWXT deliver roughly 25% more energy and operational availability than the older A4W plants on Nimitz-class carriers, with fewer sailors needed to run them. The test will show whether a docked supercarrier can serve as a floating backup generator during grid outages, attacks, or disasters. The idea is also being pitched that the power could also be utilized in drought-stricken areas for potable water production.

But this isn’t the world’s first floating nuclear power play. The concept dates back to the 70s when a Westinghouse-Tenneco joint venture proposed mass-producing 1,200 MW plants on massive concrete barges off the U.S. East Coast. The idea died in regulatory and political quicksand, but only in the US.

Russia actually built and operates one. The Akademik Lomonosov, with two KLT-40S reactors delivering about 70 MWe plus district heat, has been supplying the remote Arctic town of Pevek in Chukotka since 2019. It replaced the aging Bilibino nuclear plant and a coal facility.

Rosatom has pushed follow-on designs using RITM-200M reactors for mining projects like Baimskaya in the far north, with some fabrication shifting to Chinese shipyards.

Europe remains mostly conceptual. Denmark’s Copenhagen Atomics is reviewing reactor tech for Norwegian firm Ocean-Power’s floating barge ideas, and UK-based Core Power has partnered with Samsung on molten-salt concepts. No steel in the water yet.

At the same hearing, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle floated something bigger. He called for a Navy reactor pilot program modeled on the Army’s Janus initiative, which has already shortlisted nine domestic bases and is using DIU milestone contracts for microreactors targeted by 2028, and the Air Force’s ANPI program, which selected companies including Antares Nuclear and Radiant, aiming for first power around 2030.

“While the Army may be tapped to be the overall lead,” Caudle said, “I see no world in which the Navy is not going to be part of that discussion… But we need to get a pilot established and a target date and get one going.”

