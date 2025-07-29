US, China Agree To Extend Tariff Truce

As previously reported in what appeared to be a leak by the South China Morning Post, moments ago US and Chinese negotiators have concluded their latest round of trade talks in Stockholm with an agreement to extend their tariff truce, Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang told reporters, without giving details of the extension.

#China and U.S. agree to extend #tariff truce after two day talks in Sweden as expected. @USTradeRep @SecScottBessent



China, U.S. to continue pushing for continued extension of pause on 24 pct of reciprocal tariffs of U.S. side, as well as counter measures of Chinese side, says… — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) July 29, 2025

Talks were candid and in-depth, he said Tuesday, and both sides will continue close communication going forward. The meetings followed previous rounds between the world’s two biggest economies in Geneva in May and in London in June

China's top trade negotiator says at close of talks that the two sides "will continue to push for the continued extension of the pause" in tariffs. Notably, he doesn't say the extension has been agreed to yet



Without extension, US tariffs on China ratchet back to 145% on Aug. 12 — Megan Cassella (@mmcassella) July 29, 2025

