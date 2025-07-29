print-icon
print-icon

US, China Agree To Extend Tariff Truce

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

As previously reported in what appeared to be a leak by the South China Morning Post, moments ago US and Chinese negotiators have concluded their latest round of trade talks in Stockholm with an agreement to extend their tariff truce, Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang told reporters, without giving details of the extension.

Talks were candid and in-depth, he said Tuesday, and both sides will continue close communication going forward. The meetings followed previous rounds between the world’s two biggest economies in Geneva in May and in London in June

Without extension, US tariffs on China ratchet back to 145% on Aug. 12

 

Loading recommendations...