US Conference Of Catholic Bishops Ends Refugee Program After USAID Funding Cut

The days of the Catholic Church receiving billions from U.S. taxpayers appear to be over. Earlier this year, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) cut funding to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). On Monday, the non-governmental organization (NGO)—which has been highly sympathetic to nation-killing policies promoted by the rudderless Democratic Party, including open borders on both the southern and northern fronts—announced that its partnerships with the federal government to provide refugee support services have ended.

AP News reported that the USCCB's move to end its 50 years of partnerships with the federal government to serve refugees comes after USAID slashed funding for refugee resettlement programs.

"As a national effort, we simply cannot sustain the work on our own at current levels or in current form," stated USCCB President Archbishop Timothy Broglio, adding, "We will work to identify alternative means of support for the people the federal government has already admitted to these programs. We ask your prayers for the many staff and refugees impacted."

USCCB does not plan to revive existing federal government agreements for refugee resettlement programs.

The NGO sued the Trump administration earlier this year, claiming the president's order that suspended refugee grants was illegal and asked for millions in what it claimed was owed to Catholic charities. However, a federal judge denied USCCB's request.

In late January, Vice President JD Vance told Margaret Brennan of CBS's Face Nation, "I believe the US Conference of Catholic Bishops — if they're worried about the humanitarian costs of immigration enforcement, let them talk about the children who have been sex trafficked because of the wide open border."

Catholic charities received taxpayer monies through grants from USAID, the Department of Health and Human Services, and other agencies, totaling billions.

Notice how grant awards to the NGO soared during the Biden years—right as the migrant invasion was in full swing.

The grift is over.