U.S. Customs Snag Could Push International Mega-Bridge Opening To 2026

The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, planned for fall 2025, may slip into early 2026 due to possible delays at the U.S. Customs Port of Entry and surrounding road connections in southwest Detroit, according to an S&P Global Ratings analysis.

S&P’s April report said a missed “handover date” last September prevented U.S. Customs from starting the six months of work it needs to prepare the new 167-acre port complex, delaying “substantial completion by about six months.” The revised handover target was July 31, but it’s unclear if it was met, according to the Detroit News.

Heather Grondin, chief relations officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, disputed that the S&P report reflects “a direct measure of BNA’s ability to deliver the project,” referring to Bridging North America, the public-private group building the bridge. She did not repeat the “October or November” opening timeframe mentioned in March.

“As with any major construction project, at this stage, it is too early to offer a specific opening date for the Gordie Howe International Bridge as it is dependent on many factors, including the need to rectify any issues discovered during the ongoing testing and commissioning phase,” Grondin said. “Work is progressing well towards our anticipated construction completion in fall 2025.”

The Detroit News wrote that the U.S. Port of Entry includes border inspection, maintenance facilities, and 36 primary inspection lanes. Grondin said construction is advancing on all 13 structures, with interior work underway on six buildings and landscaping, paving, and fencing in progress.

S&P also cited delays in the Michigan Interchange — four new road bridges, five pedestrian bridges, and four rail-crossing bridges connecting to I-75 — now expected to finish Aug. 31, more than 120 days past contract.

The Canadian-financed bridge will compete with the Ambassador Bridge. Early estimates suggest it could absorb about 60% of the Ambassador’s traffic, with 6,000 daily commuters expected from Ontario.