US Home Relistings Hit Record High As Spring Buying Season Kicks Off, And One-Third Are Cheaper

Around 45,000 homes that were delisted in 2025 were back on the market in January - marking the highest relisting numbers since 2016 when Redfin began tracking.

Delistings soared in 2025 after sellers began to outnumber buyers, and decided to take their homes off the market to take another bite at the apple this spring. Overall delistings hit a record high of 112,788 in December, while relistings this year represented 3.6% of all homes on the market.

"Many sellers who pulled their homes off the market last year are relisting now in hopes of capitalizing on spring homebuying season," Redfin Austin, Texas, agent Andrew Vallejo said in the report.

The company's senior economist, Asad Khan noted that while the spring is usually good when it comes to potential buyers, they may still be able to negotiate.

"Some sellers will be more flexible on price when they relist since they’ve already been burned once," said Asad, adding "Buyers shouldn’t be shy about asking for concessions. Even if the list price is high on paper, the seller may be open to negotiating."

Meanwhile, one-third of the homes reslisted in January came back on market at a reduced price.

"If you delisted your home last year after cutting the price from $550,000 to $525,000, don’t try to relist it now at $550,000,"Redfin Milwaukee, Wisconsin, agent W.J. Eulberg cautioned in the report.

"Buyers are savvy. They know how long your home has been on the market: how many times it has been delisted and relisted, and your original asking price."

As the Epoch Times notes further, with some of the priciest real estate in the country, it’s no surprise that Northern California’s Bay Area had the highest share of relistings. In San Jose, where the median single-family home price held at $1.26 in January, 257 delisted homes were back on the market in January. That number equates to 12.5 percent of homes on the market—the highest share among America’s 50 top U.S. metros.

San Francisco’s relisting market was at 11.4 percent, and Oakland’s at 10.2 percent. Seattle, Washington, and Denver, Colorado, listings accounted for 8.3 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively, of their total housing markets.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, held the lowest share of relistings among the top metropolitan areas at just 132 homes, representing 1.7 percent of all the homes on the market there.

In a separate report on the same day, Redfin said that despite lower mortgage rates and monthly housing payments, potential homebuyers are still staying on the sidelines due to high prices and economic uncertainty.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 5.98 percent last week—the lowest level in more than three years. It ticked up slightly to 6 percent this week but remains well below the 6.76 percent reported a year earlier.

The median monthly housing payment was down by 2.8 percent year over year to $2,591 during the four-week period ending March 1, according to the Redfin report.

Meanwhile, the median home price moved slightly upward by 1 percent year over year, to $381,750.

Redfin’s head of economics Chen Zhao said that the evolving conflict in Iran could also affect homebuying sentiment.

“The war could make some would-be buyers think twice, much in the same way economic and global uncertainty have been turning off buyers for the last year, and it’s likely to cause short-term volatility in mortgage rates,” she said in the report.

A March 5 report from Realtor.com indicates the market continued to rebalance in February, with inventory growing year over year for a twnety-eighth consecutive month.

“Inventory has improved for more than two years, but the momentum has faltered in recent months,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in the report.

“As we move toward the spring buying season with mortgage rates near three and a half year lows, a key question is whether this thaw spurs more buyers or more sellers.”

Hale noted that supply gains have been concentrated in the South and West, particularly among homes priced under $500,000. While the Northeast and Midwest have seen some growth, they are still lagging behind the other regions.

As of February, active listings climbed by 7.9 percent year over year, reaching 914,860 homes across the nation for sale. A little more than 7 percent of those listings resulted in contract cancellations—down slightly from the same time in 2025.

An analysis of the country’s 50 largest markets showed sharp increases in inventory in Seattle, with a 38.5 percent hike, as well as Louisville, Kentucky, 27.3 percent higher, and San Jose, with nearly 25 percent more homes on the market.

On the other side, Hartford, Connecticut, experienced the deepest drop in inventory at over 82 percent, as well as Providence, Rhode Island, at 61.1 percent.

Overall, homes spent a median of 70 days on the market in February, four days longer than a year earlier.

Hale said that as the spring market approaches, the market is likely to remain in transition. More homes will be available, but a full recovery will take time.