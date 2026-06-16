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US Housing Starts Collapsed In May To Lowest Since COVID

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

With housing inventories at recent highs, the US housing market just suffered another sentiment setback as Housing Starts crashed by 15.4% MoM in May (far worse than 2% drop expected and worse since March 2024)), following a revised 8.5% MoM drop in April. Building Permits slipped 0.7% MoM (in line with expectations)...

Source: Bloomberg

That pulls the Housing Starts SAAR to its lowest since COVID (after reaching the highest since 2024 in April)...

Source: Bloomberg

Under the hood, it was multi-family (rental) starts that collapsed:

  • Housing Starts single-family drop from 899K (revised lower from 930K) to 882K

  • Housing Starts multi-family drop from 486K (revised lower from 529K) to 284K

Source: Bloomberg

Did 'renter nation' just die?

Multifamily permits also fell...

  • Housing Permits single-family rise from 881K (revised higher from 872K) to 886K

  • Housing Permits multi-family drop from 491K (revised lower from 514K) to 474K

Is homebuilder sentiment about to slump even further...

Source: Bloomberg

It seems recent rises in the mortgage rate (and inventories already at over-stuffed levels, given the slowness of sales) has finally dented the homebuilders' self-satisfying confidence.

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