US Housing Starts Collapsed In May To Lowest Since COVID
With housing inventories at recent highs, the US housing market just suffered another sentiment setback as Housing Starts crashed by 15.4% MoM in May (far worse than 2% drop expected and worse since March 2024)), following a revised 8.5% MoM drop in April. Building Permits slipped 0.7% MoM (in line with expectations)...
Source: Bloomberg
That pulls the Housing Starts SAAR to its lowest since COVID (after reaching the highest since 2024 in April)...
Source: Bloomberg
Under the hood, it was multi-family (rental) starts that collapsed:
Housing Starts single-family drop from 899K (revised lower from 930K) to 882K
Housing Starts multi-family drop from 486K (revised lower from 529K) to 284K
Source: Bloomberg
Did 'renter nation' just die?
Multifamily permits also fell...
Housing Permits single-family rise from 881K (revised higher from 872K) to 886K
Housing Permits multi-family drop from 491K (revised lower from 514K) to 474K
Is homebuilder sentiment about to slump even further...
Source: Bloomberg
It seems recent rises in the mortgage rate (and inventories already at over-stuffed levels, given the slowness of sales) has finally dented the homebuilders' self-satisfying confidence.