US Industrial Production Surged To End 2025

by Tyler Durden
While 'soft' survey data has been disappointing, hard macro data has been resilient and Industrial Production ended 2025 on a bright note with a 0.4% MoM surge in December (considerably better than the +0.1% MoM expected) complementing November's 0.4% MoM rise. This left industrial production up 2% YoY...

The index for utilities increased 2.6 percent in December, supported by a rise of 12.0 percent in the index for natural gas...

US Manufacturing output also rose more than expected, +0.2% MoM vs -0.1% MoM exp.

Capacity Utilization also rebounded in December, seemingly breaking the downtrend...

This 'positive' macro news seems at odds to the soft survey data that suggests the end of the world.

Finally, rate-cut expectations are lower still following this 'good' news.

