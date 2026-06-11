US Initial Jobless Claims Jump To 4-Month-Highs
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time jumped to 229k last week (more than the 220k expected) and the highest in four months...
Source: Bloomberg
Pennsylvania, California, and Minnesota are the states seeing the largest rise in claims last week...
Continuing jobless claims also rose last week to 1.795mm Americans - highest in two months, but still relatively low in the context of the last two years...
Source: Bloomberg
The bottom line is that while initial jobless claims are rising, they remain low by historical standards and continue to run below year-ago levels.
Taken together with the May payrolls report, the data suggest that labor-market momentum remains firm.