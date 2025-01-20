U.S. Navy Corpsman Disciplined Last Year After Trying To Access President Biden's Health Records

A U.S. Navy corpsman was administratively reprimanded last year after he attempted to access President Biden's medical records, according to a new report from CBS.

On Feb. 22, at the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Center at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, a Navy corpsman sat at his desk amidst the hum of computers and quiet chatter. Nearby, a licensed civilian nurse and an Army soldier worked.

The routine setting took a turn when a colleague left her workstation, her Common Access Card (CAC) still logged in. This smart card, about the size of a credit card, grants access to secure military networks and facilities.

The group began discussing the security risk of unattended CACs, with one person noting the potential for misuse: "Someone could maliciously use your CAC when you walk away."

Spurred by "curiosity" and this conversation, the corpsman accessed restricted files. According to a Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) report obtained by CBS News through a Freedom of Information Act request, the low-ranking sailor attempted to access the president's medical records.

The investigation led to a nonjudicial punishment for dereliction of duty under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The corpsman, whose identity was withheld, was demoted from E-3 to E-2, given 20 days of extra duty, and had pay reduced by half for six months. An E-2 with two to three years of service earns about $2,260 monthly.

The CBS report says that during a discussion about the risks of unattended CAC accounts, someone suggested such access could be used to view the president's medical records. Curious, the Navy corpsman tested this by searching "Joseph Biden" in the Genesis Medical Health System. A single record appeared, with a matching birthdate verified via Google. The file was accessed for about 20 seconds, revealing minimal information, including a doctor's name, which didn’t match publicly available details.

Realizing the seriousness of his actions, the corpsman closed the file. A female colleague advised him to self-report, but he delayed. Another coworker reported the violation first. The corpsman later confessed, citing curiosity and denying any intent to save, share, or document the record.

NCIS launched an investigation, discovering no link between the corpsman and political motives or hacktivist groups, though a reverse image search on his Instagram profile hinted at potential Anonymous imagery. Searches on his laptop included terms like "Biden" and "Anonymous." His devices, seized and analyzed, were eventually returned.

The accessed record was later confirmed to be non-legitimate. The president was informed quickly, undergoing an unrelated physical two days after the investigation began, where he was deemed "fit for duty." The corpsman faced disciplinary action but cooperated fully throughout the inquiry.