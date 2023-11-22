US Nuke Lab Hacked By "Gay Furry Hackers"

A US nuclear lab working on next-generation nuclear power plants, light water reactors, and robotics was hacked by a group of self-proclaimed "gay furry hackers."

On Monday, the hacktivist group SiegedSec posted on social media platform X that it "breached the INL (Idaho National Laboratory) divulging thousands of data points such as - full name, date of birth, email address, phone number, social security number, address, employment info and more :3."

On Telegram, SiegedSec posted what appears to be proof of the data breach at INL.

INL media spokesperson Lori McNamara confirmed to local media EastIdahoNews that federal agencies are investigating the breach.

"Earlier this morning [Monday], Idaho National Laboratory determined that it was the target of a cybersecurity data breach, affecting the servers supporting its Oracle HCM system, which supports its Human Resources applications. INL has taken immediate action to protect employee data," McNamara said. She continued, "INL has been in touch with federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency, to investigate the extent of data impacted in this incident."

So, who exactly are these hackers?

There are furries in the US military.

SiegedSec also hacked NATO last month, leaking a cache of documents online. The group said the attack had "nothing to do with the war between Russia and Ukraine" and said it was "a retaliation against the countries of NATO for their attacks on human rights."

It remains unclear what motivated the gay furry hackers to attack INL.