US Subsidiary Of Chinese EV Manufacturer BYD Donated Hundreds Of Thousands To Democrats

Well you can add this to a list of reasons Democrats just can't seem to stomach Elon Musk any more.

The U.S. subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD and its top executive, Stella Li, have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and organizations over the past decade.

A review of federal and state political spending records by the Daily Caller News Foundation reveals these contributions.

They found that between 2020 and 2023, BYD and Stella Li contributed over $40,000 to the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Additionally, they have invested more than $30,000 into organizations supporting President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection campaign.

BYD, the world's largest EV producer, was recently banned by Congress from selling batteries to the Pentagon due to security concerns, according to Bloomberg News.

The report says that between 2018 and 2023, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom received about $60,000 from Li and BYD USA. Newsom faced criticism for awarding BYD a $1 billion no-bid contract for protective equipment during the pandemic and later test-drove a BYD vehicle in China in 2023.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa received over $10,000 from Li for his unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial campaign, while the California Democratic Party got about $19,000 from Li and BYD USA between 2018 and 2020.

In 2015 and 2016, BYD USA and its executives donated over $11,000 to Michael Antonovich, former Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, who often supported BYD-friendly initiatives.

Additionally, BYD USA contributed $25,000 in 2018 to Californians For Safe, Reliable Infrastructure, a group opposing Proposition 6, which aimed to repeal a gas tax.

In 2017 and 2018, BYD USA and Stella Li donated over $19,000 to Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon. De Leon, then President pro Tempore of the California Senate, praised BYD at a 2017 ribbon-cutting for its Lancaster manufacturing facility, emphasizing the company's role in job creation.

BYD is one of the world’s largest EV manufacturers and direct competition to U.S. based Tesla.

It focuses its Americas subsidiary on electric trucks, forklifts, and buses. The company is exploring entry into the U.S. EV market via Mexico and may benefit from the EPA's new tailpipe emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles.

BYD has expanded globally under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a $1 trillion effort to build infrastructure and increase China’s economic influence, potentially challenging U.S. geopolitical influence.

The company is frequently highlighted on the Chinese government's "Belt and Road Portal" website.