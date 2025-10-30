US Tightens Ban On Chinese Tech Gear

Authored by Lily Zhou via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The United States has extended its ban on Chinese electronics to cover products partly made by companies blacklisted on national security grounds.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr testifies before the House Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington on May 21, 2025. John McDonnell/Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is already barred from authorizing the import or sale of new equipment made by Chinese companies on its “covered list,” including Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua.

On Oct. 28, the commission voted 3–0 to ban devices containing modular transmitters made by companies on the list.

The new rules will allow the FCC to block the importation, marketing, or sale of certain previously authorized devices if they are deemed a national security risk.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the rules address “loopholes that bad actors could use to threaten the security of [U.S.] networks.”

“[With the new rules, the FCC] will have a targeted process it can use to address threats posed by the ongoing sale of devices manufactured by covered list entities,” he said.

“[The new rules will allow the FCC to] prohibit not only finished or completed devices produced by a covered list entity, but also otherwise compliant devices that include certain component parts produced by those bad actors.”

The FCC will seek comment on whether the ban should be extended to cover other component parts.

Entities on the covered list are those found to pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of its people, according to the commission.

The list currently includes nine Chinese telecommunication and surveillance equipment companies and two Russian entities that sell cybersecurity services.

Earlier in October, Carr announced that online retailers had removed “several million listings for covered equipment” as a result of the FCC’s crackdown on banned Chinese electronics, including Huawei smartwatches and Dahua home security cameras.

Hikvision said it opposed extending restrictions to previously approved models, arguing that the FCC is overstepping its authority.

“This order is not based on any product-specific evidence,” Hikvision said, noting that it will “impose unnecessary harm on U.S. communities and small businesses that rely on safe, compliant, and already authorized security systems.”

In March, the FCC stated that it was investigating Chinese companies on its covered list because some or all of them “may still be operating in the U.S.”

On Oct. 15, the commission said it had taken the initial step to revoke the operating authority of major Hong Kong telecom carrier HKT in the United States.

It also issued a national security notice this month reminding companies of prohibited items, including video surveillance equipment.

In September, the FCC began proceedings to withdraw recognition from seven test labs owned or controlled by the Chinese regime, citing national security concerns.

Reuters contributed to this report.