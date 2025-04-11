USPS To Hike Stamp Prices By About 7.4% To 78 Cents Effective This Summer

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed raising the price of a "forever" stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents as part of a broader rate hike set to take effect July 13, pending approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission, according to CBS News.

The increase would raise mailing service prices by about 7.4%.

The USPS says the hike is necessary for financial stability, continuing a trend of rate increases under former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who warned customers to expect “uncomfortable” pricing adjustments after a decade of flawed pricing models.

CBS writes that DeJoy stepped down in March after nearly five years, as the Trump administration and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, floated the idea of privatizing mail delivery.

Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino is serving as interim chief while a permanent replacement is chosen. Trump has suggested moving USPS under the Commerce Department to curb ongoing financial losses at the $78 billion agency.

Back in March our friends at the Epoch Times wrote that the DeJoy informed Congress that he signed an agreement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the General Services Administration (GSA) to help the U.S. Postal Service improve operations and cut costs.

In a letter, DeJoy said the agencies will assist in addressing mismanaged retirement assets, excessive workers’ compensation costs, unfunded legislative mandates, and outdated regulatory burdens—issues he claims have cost USPS over $50 billion.

Highlighting the Postal Service’s broken business model and $100 billion in past losses, DeJoy stressed the need for deep reform, noting that 10,000 workers will soon be offered early retirement following previous workforce reductions.