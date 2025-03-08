Vandalism And Attacks On Tesla Accelerate As Musk Says ActBlue, Soros To Blame

The attacks on Tesla dealerships as protests against Elon Musk's recent foray into politics look to accelerating.

Over the last few weeks, there have been countless reports of protests at Tesla showrooms and vandalism to Tesla vehicles and SuperChargers. Just yesterday, another lefitst was caught on video smashing up a Tesla vehicle.

A leftist smashes up Tesla cars in downtown Seattle. The FBI needs to do something about this. pic.twitter.com/pM4O54DOUR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 6, 2025

Meanwhile in Oregon last week, a Tesla store in Tigard, Oregon, was shot up on March 6, marking the third violent attack on the company in the state, following the federal charging of a trans extremist for firebombing and shooting another Tesla location in Salem.

Despite leftist and Antifa calls for violence against Tesla and Elon Musk, Governor Tina Kotek has remained silent, though she previously supported Antifa rioters in 2020.

New: Another @Tesla store was shot up in Oregon in now the third violent attack in the state. The Tesla location in Tigard, near Portland, had rounds fired into the vehicles and building on March 6.



Just days earlier, a trans extremist was federally charged for allegedly… pic.twitter.com/jOI0DN1ESn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 7, 2025

On X, Musk said Saturday morning that an investigation has linked five ActBlue-funded groups to Tesla protests, with ActBlue—backed by major donors like George Soros and Reid Hoffman—now under scrutiny for alleged illegal foreign donations, prompting the resignation of seven senior officials, including the associate general counsel.

An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla “protests”: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America.



ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman,… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2025

Recall, late last week we pointed out that vehicle owners are being forced to alter the appearance of their cars to try and distance themselves from Musk and the Tesla name.

The Daily News wrote that some owners are using stickers and logos from other brands or displaying messages like “Anti-Elon Tesla Club” to distance themselves from Musk.

Social media posts show altered Teslas resembling Audis, Mazdas, or Hondas, while an EV website reports a surge in sales of Musk-related decals.

Additionally, there have been a number of reports of vandalism of Tesla property and protests outside of Tesla stores worldwide.

For example, a woman suspected of attempted arson and repeated vandalism at a Northern Colorado Tesla dealership was arrested last Monday—the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Lucy Grace Nelson was taken into custody after allegedly returning with more incendiary devices and vandalism materials.

Prior incidents occurred on Jan. 29, Feb. 2, and Feb. 7, though details on the materials remain unknown, according to NBC.

Molotov cocktails were allegedly thrown at vehicles, and “Nazi cars” was spray-painted on a Tesla dealership. Similar vandalism has occurred elsewhere, including a Cybertruck in California and a Tesla charger in Utah, both defaced with “Nazi” graffiti and swastikas, Yahoo! News added.