VC Head Behind "Civilizational Crisis" Chart Sounds Alarm On NYC's Descent

Remember the "critical civilizational" chart we posted a few months back? The percentage of 30-year-olds in the U.S. who are both married and homeowners - spanning from 1950 to a projected 2025 - has crashed. That data came from Nathan Halberstadt of the venture firm New Founding.

This time, Halberstadt has posted a series of X posts about New York City and how the Democratic Party's mass-migration NGOs have funneled the world into the city. With "Commie Mamdani" likely to win the slot to become the next mayor of America's city, this eye-opening data reveals what Democrats have been orchestrating for years: the transformation of NYC into a third-world.

"38% of NYC's current population is foreign-born. And remember, this is publicly available migration data from the mayor's office. The reality is almost certainly far worse," Halberstadt wrote in an X post.

He continued:

An astounding 34.8% of migrants are unemployed—living off of taxpayer-funded housing, healthcare, food, Apple tech products, AT&T coverage, and more.

In terms of country of origin, there's been a recent flood of migrants from Dominican Republic, China, Jamaica, and other related countries. Notably, zero European countries are named in the figure, a sharp contrast with historical American migration patterns and cultural identity.

9% of migrants rely on emergency room abuse and various other tax-payer funded health equity approaches for their primary care needs.

NYC spent $60 million in legal fees in 2024 to retain more migrants in the city.

Despite a huge illegal migrant population, activist migration lawyers are 97% successful in NYC— primarily due to the corrupt judges.

Taxpayers in NYC fund these mass migration NGOs through a complex web of contracts.

Asylum Seeker Legal Assistance Network (ASLAN) helps migrants manufacture asylum stories.

Nearly a quarter of New Yorkers can't speak English.

Many schools are dealing with students spanning hundreds of different languages all at once.

Contradiction, chaos, and inefficiencies are everywhere. Assimilation isn't working, creating Balkan / Austro-Hungarian Empire type dynamics.

NYC taxpayers fund ceremonies where foreign flags including Pakistan and Bangladesh are hoisted proudly.

What this might suggest, as one X user put it, is that more "Escape from NY incoming." This could give even more momentum to the "Wall Street of the South" - Florida - as well as to the continued rise of Texas. Financial firms are certainly taking note of the "Commie Mamdani" Marxist threat and the degradation of NYC into a third-world state.