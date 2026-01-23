Vegas Casino To Accept Canadian Dollars At Par In Bid To Lure Northerners Back To Sin City

Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens is offering Canadian visitors a major incentive by accepting Canadian dollars at par with U.S. currency at his three downtown properties—Circa, D Las Vegas, and Golden Gate—through August 31, according to Bloomberg.

Because the Canadian dollar currently trades at about 1.38 to the U.S. dollar, the promotion gives Canadians an effective discount of more than 30 percent. The deal applies to hotel stays, bar tabs, and up to $500 in casino play.

The move comes as Las Vegas continues to struggle with declining tourism. Visitor numbers have fallen for 11 consecutive months, leaving the city heading into 2026 with weakened momentum. High travel costs, economic uncertainty, and strained U.S.-Canada relations have all contributed to softer demand. Local tourism officials say fewer Canadian travelers—traditionally a key market—have been a major factor.

Recent political and trade tensions have fueled calls in Canada to avoid American goods and travel, further reducing cross-border tourism. Under normal exchange rates, a Canadian bringing C$1,000 to Las Vegas would have only about $725 to spend, making trips significantly more expensive.

Stevens said the promotion is meant to rebuild those ties. In an online video, he recalled growing up near the Canadian border and seeing similar offers in the past. “I want to invite Canada back to Las Vegas,” he said.

The campaign reflects growing concern among casino operators and tourism leaders that Las Vegas must become more aggressive in attracting international visitors as it works to recover from a prolonged slowdown.