Venezuelan Migrant Driving For Amazon Hits Mother And 4 Month Old Child, Flees The Scene

Today in "the unending successes of migration" news, a Venezuelan migrant working for Amazon drove his truck into a Florida mother who was pushing her 4 month old child, and then fled the scene of the crime, according to a new report by the NY Post.

The hit and run caused the mother “catastrophic” injuries and the child was thrown into the street, the report says. Home surveillance video showed the mother being "dragged onto the front of the car".

The mother, whose identity has not been revealed, was walking with her infant and the family dog in Ives Estates near Miami when they were allegedly hit by Sarahy Parra-Ovalles.

Parra-Ovalles entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in 2019, which expired in 2021, according to Homeland Security sources. She was granted Temporary Protected Status that same year, allowing her to apply for a work permit.

The driver briefly stopped to upright the stroller and place the baby back in its seat before fleeing the scene.

Photo captured from surveillance video at NY Post

The Post report says that a few days after the incident, the mother was recovering at home from severe injuries, including a brain injury, a fractured skull, and a brain bleed, Rosen said.

Over the weekend, she had to pump breast milk from her ICU bed, which her husband took home to the baby, who was fortunately uninjured, family lawyer Judd Rosen added.

“This is one of the worst and most graphic videos as a parent that I have ever seen,” he said.

Parra-Ovalles was released on bond after being arrested, the report says. “She was run down in broad daylight and left for dead, and within 24 hours of getting arrested, [the suspect is] back on the streets, potentially driving around. Where is the justice system when you need them?" Rosen asked.

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with this family. We’re looking into the matter and will support law enforcement as they investigate.”

“They’ve sacrificed their safety and standards to increase the speed of delivery. And I’ve seen over the last months and years that the drivers they’re hiring are less and less qualified,” Rosen concluded.

Video of the incident is available at the report.