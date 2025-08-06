print-icon
Very Ugly, Tailing 10Y Auction Sees Slide In Foreign Demand, Plunge In Bid To Cover

by Tyler Durden
After yesterday's dismal 3Y auction, markets were on edge ahead of today's $42 billion reopening of the 10Y benchmark auction. And they had a good reason to be: the just concluded 10Y auction was not pretty. 

Starting at the top, the auction stopped at a high yield of 4.255%, down from 4.362% in July, and the lowest since December. So far so good, however, the yield also tailed the 4.2440% When Issued by 1.1bps, the first tail since February, and follows 6 stop throughs.

The bid to cover dropped bigly, from 2.611 to 2.351, the lowest since August 2024, and clearly well below the six-auction average of 2.58. 

The internals were just as lousy, with Indirects sliding to 64.2, down from 65.4 and the lowest since Jan. And with Directs awarded 19.6%, or the lowest since April, Dealers were left holding 16.2%, the highest since August 2024.

Overall, this was a surprisingly ugly auction: with the first tail in 6 months, with very poor buyside demand, with a slide in foreign buyers, with the lowest bid-to-cover in one year, and with a surge in Dealers take down to offset the lack of demand elsewhere. And, as one would expect, yields are now rising to session highs. 

