Viral Footage Appears To Show Waymo Vehicles Fleeing Los Angeles After Riots 

Law-abiding Americans watched in disbelief as Marxist-aligned NGOs sparked chaos in downtown Los Angeles. Riots and looting raged overnight and entered the fourth day, with videos flooding X showing individuals—possibly illegal aliens, migrants, or even U.S. citizens—waving Mexican flags as they torched Waymo Jaguars.

Waymo confirmed to CNBC on Monday that five of its vehicles were set on fire in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, prompting the company to suspend service across the metro area.

Got this the other side of the Waymo fires pic.twitter.com/HVOXKZtI3V — Los Angeles Alerts (@AlertLosAngeles) June 9, 2025

Multiple Waymo vehicles set ablaze here in LA pic.twitter.com/p2iVDUbEIL — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 9, 2025

As of Tuesday, Waymo's service remained suspended due to ongoing protests, with a company representative stating that "some areas are currently inaccessible because of the protest."

"There's no specific timeframe available at the moment; I recommend checking the app periodically for updates," the company representative continued.

A viral video posted Monday evening by an X user claimed, "Waymo is moving their cars out of LA."

Waymo is moving their cars out of LA pic.twitter.com/lkpANPwmjx — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) June 9, 2025

Viral images of Mexican flag-waving rioters torching vehicles and looting are spreading globally. The Democratic Party's color revolution against Trump is now fueling chaos in the streets of Los Angeles — and the optics are disastrous for Democrats, as it only strengthens Trump's case for a mass deportation mandate of criminal illegal aliens.