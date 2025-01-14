print-icon
Visualizing America's $1.7 Trillion Insurance Industry

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, breaks down the total market capitalization of America’s insurance industry, using data from Companiesmarketcap.com.

As of Jan. 7, 2025, UnitedHealth Group is the country’s most valuable insurance company, with a market cap of $473 billion.

Data and Key Takeaways

The data we used to create this graphic is listed in the table below. Note that this ranking includes publicly traded companies only.

RankNameMarket Cap
1UnitedHealth$473,256,000,000
2Progressive$141,930,000,000
3Marsh McLennan$103,126,000,000
4Elevance Health$88,304,689,152
5Cigna$77,863,362,560
6Gallagher$69,887,385,600
7MetLife$56,875,376,640
8Travelers$54,865,952,768
9Allstate$49,263,951,872
10AIG$45,279,391,744
11Prudential$42,419,859,456
12Humana$32,175,022,080
13Centene$31,609,597,952
14The Hartford$31,603,916,800
15Brown & Brown$28,901,777,408
16Cincinnati Financial$22,245,187,584
17Markel$21,944,627,200
18Berkley$21,911,468,032
19Erie Insurance$21,034,135,552
20Principal$17,909,245,952
21Corebridge Financial$17,674,076,160
22Molina Healthcare$16,958,656,512
23Fidelity National Financial$15,400,402,944
24Equitable$15,387,979,776
25RGA$14,604,749,824
26Unum$13,398,243,328
27CNA$12,846,034,944
28U-Haul$12,048,060,416
29AFG$11,094,878,208
30Assurant$10,616,492,032
31Kinsale$9,797,028,864
32Globe Life$9,359,039,488
33Primerica$9,209,505,792
34Old Republic$8,666,577,920
35RLI$7,162,358,784
36Jackson$6,637,221,376
37First American$6,233,802,240
38Selective Insurance$5,529,822,208
39Hanover$5,503,021,056
40Lincoln Financial$5,413,500,928
41Other$73,980,086,936

It’s worth noting that prior to the Dec. 2024 killing of CEO Brian Thompson of its largest subsidiary (UnitedHealthcare), UnitedHealth’s valuation was above $500 billion.

As we highlighted in a previous graphic, the company is the world’s eighth largest company by revenue, bringing in $372 billion during its 2024 fiscal year.

UnitedHealth has made several major acquisitions in recent years, with one example being LHC Group, a provider of in-home healthcare services, for $5.4 billion.

Progressive Gains

The second largest company in the U.S. insurance industry is Progressive, which is known for its popular ads featuring “Flo”, a fictional saleswoman.

Rather than health insurance, Progressive focuses on vehicle insurance (personal and commercial).

Shares of Progressive (Ticker: PGR) have climbed 230% over the past five years, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s return of 81%.

Not all insurance companies are rising, though. Shares of Elevance Health, #4 on this ranking, fell over 20% in 2024 after the company reduced its forward earnings guidance.

