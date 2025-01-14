Visualizing America's $1.7 Trillion Insurance Industry

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, breaks down the total market capitalization of America’s insurance industry, using data from Companiesmarketcap.com.

As of Jan. 7, 2025, UnitedHealth Group is the country’s most valuable insurance company, with a market cap of $473 billion.

Data and Key Takeaways

The data we used to create this graphic is listed in the table below. Note that this ranking includes publicly traded companies only.

Rank Name Market Cap 1 UnitedHealth $473,256,000,000 2 Progressive $141,930,000,000 3 Marsh McLennan $103,126,000,000 4 Elevance Health $88,304,689,152 5 Cigna $77,863,362,560 6 Gallagher $69,887,385,600 7 MetLife $56,875,376,640 8 Travelers $54,865,952,768 9 Allstate $49,263,951,872 10 AIG $45,279,391,744 11 Prudential $42,419,859,456 12 Humana $32,175,022,080 13 Centene $31,609,597,952 14 The Hartford $31,603,916,800 15 Brown & Brown $28,901,777,408 16 Cincinnati Financial $22,245,187,584 17 Markel $21,944,627,200 18 Berkley $21,911,468,032 19 Erie Insurance $21,034,135,552 20 Principal $17,909,245,952 21 Corebridge Financial $17,674,076,160 22 Molina Healthcare $16,958,656,512 23 Fidelity National Financial $15,400,402,944 24 Equitable $15,387,979,776 25 RGA $14,604,749,824 26 Unum $13,398,243,328 27 CNA $12,846,034,944 28 U-Haul $12,048,060,416 29 AFG $11,094,878,208 30 Assurant $10,616,492,032 31 Kinsale $9,797,028,864 32 Globe Life $9,359,039,488 33 Primerica $9,209,505,792 34 Old Republic $8,666,577,920 35 RLI $7,162,358,784 36 Jackson $6,637,221,376 37 First American $6,233,802,240 38 Selective Insurance $5,529,822,208 39 Hanover $5,503,021,056 40 Lincoln Financial $5,413,500,928 41 Other $73,980,086,936

It’s worth noting that prior to the Dec. 2024 killing of CEO Brian Thompson of its largest subsidiary (UnitedHealthcare), UnitedHealth’s valuation was above $500 billion.

As we highlighted in a previous graphic, the company is the world’s eighth largest company by revenue, bringing in $372 billion during its 2024 fiscal year.

UnitedHealth has made several major acquisitions in recent years, with one example being LHC Group, a provider of in-home healthcare services, for $5.4 billion.

Progressive Gains

The second largest company in the U.S. insurance industry is Progressive, which is known for its popular ads featuring “Flo”, a fictional saleswoman.

Rather than health insurance, Progressive focuses on vehicle insurance (personal and commercial).

Shares of Progressive (Ticker: PGR) have climbed 230% over the past five years, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s return of 81%.

Not all insurance companies are rising, though. Shares of Elevance Health, #4 on this ranking, fell over 20% in 2024 after the company reduced its forward earnings guidance.

