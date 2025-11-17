print-icon
Visualizing The World's $111 Trillion In Government Debt In One Giant Chart

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

While global public debt is lower than pandemic highs in real terms, it remains stubbornly elevated at $111 trillion.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows world debt by country in 2025, based on data from the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook.

A Closer Look at World Debt by Country

Below, we break down government debt around the world in 2025:

CountryShare of Global Debt
2025		Value of Debt
(Billions USD)		General Government Gross Debt
(Percent of GDP)
🇺🇸 U.S.34.5%$38,269.7125.0%
🇨🇳 China16.8%$18,680.896.3%
🇯🇵 Japan8.9%$9,826.5229.6%
🇬🇧 UK3.7%$4,093.4103.4%
🇫🇷 France3.5%$3,916.2116.5%
🇮🇹 Italy3.1%$3,479.8136.8%
🇮🇳 India3.0%$3,357.981.4%
🇩🇪 Germany2.9%$3,228.764.4%
🇨🇦 Canada2.3%$2,601.0113.9%
🇧🇷 Brazil1.9%$2,062.891.4%
🇪🇸 Spain1.7%$1,898.9100.4%
🇲🇽 Mexico1.0%$1,097.258.9%
🇸🇬 Singapore0.9%$1,008.3175.6%
🇰🇷 South Korea0.9%$992.553.4%
🇦🇺 Australia0.8%$933.051.0%
🇧🇪 Belgium0.7%$770.8107.5%
🇵🇱 Poland0.6%$623.860.0%
🇮🇩 Indonesia0.5%$588.840.8%
🇷🇺 Russia0.5%$586.923.1%
🇳🇱 Netherlands0.5%$581.144.0%
🇦🇷 Argentina0.5%$538.578.8%
🇦🇹 Austria0.4%$464.582.0%
🇮🇱 Israel0.4%$422.669.2%
🇬🇷 Greece0.4%$413.7146.7%
🇹🇷 Türkiye0.3%$380.424.3%
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia0.3%$370.429.2%
🇨🇭 Switzerland0.3%$370.036.9%
🇹🇭 Thailand0.3%$362.564.9%
🇲🇾 Malaysia0.3%$331.370.4%
🇿🇦 South Africa0.3%$329.677.3%
🇵🇹 Portugal0.3%$307.290.9%
🇪🇬 Egypt0.3%$303.987.0%
🇵🇰 Pakistan0.3%$293.971.6%
🇵🇭 Philippines0.3%$287.658.2%
🇫🇮 Finland0.2%$273.286.8%
🇷🇴 Romania0.2%$258.661.2%
🇨🇴 Colombia0.2%$258.158.9%
🇮🇪 Ireland0.2%$233.933.0%
🇺🇦 Ukraine0.2%$227.7108.6%
🇸🇪 Sweden0.2%$226.534.2%
🇳🇴 Norway0.2%$220.842.7%
🇹🇼 Taiwan0.2%$206.923.4%
🇦🇪 UAE0.2%$193.534.0%
🇧🇩 Bangladesh0.2%$191.440.3%
🇭🇺 Hungary0.2%$185.374.8%
🇨🇿 Czech Republic0.2%$168.744.0%
🇩🇿 Algeria0.1%$155.554.0%
🇻🇳 Vietnam0.1%$155.132.0%
🇨🇱 Chile0.1%$148.242.7%
🇮🇶 Iraq0.1%$141.053.1%
🇳🇿 New Zealand0.1%$139.953.2%
🇩🇰 Denmark0.1%$136.029.6%
🇻🇪 Venezuela0.1%$136.0164.3%
🇮🇷 Iran0.1%$126.935.6%
🇲🇦 Morocco0.1%$120.767.2%
🇳🇬 Nigeria0.1%$103.736.4%
🇵🇪 Peru0.1%$102.232.1%
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka0.1%$99.8100.8%
🇰🇪 Kenya0.1%$92.568.0%
🇸🇰 Slovak Republic0.1%$92.159.6%
🇶🇦 Qatar0.1%$90.240.6%
🇸🇩 Sudan0.1%$79.5221.5%
🇩🇴 Dominican Republic0.1%$77.860.0%
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan0.1%$74.424.8%
🇦🇴 Angola0.1%$71.962.4%
🇪🇨 Ecuador0.1%$70.253.8%
🇧🇭 Bahrain0.1%$67.5142.5%
🇬🇭 Ghana0.1%$66.259.1%
🇨🇷 Costa Rica0.1%$61.359.7%
🇭🇷 Croatia0.1%$59.257.0%
🇺🇾 Uruguay0.1%$56.666.6%
🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire0.05%$55.255.6%
🇵🇦 Panama0.05%$53.959.6%
🇧🇴 Bolivia0.05%$53.593.7%
🇸🇮 Slovenia0.05%$52.866.6%
🇪🇹 Ethiopia0.05%$51.146.7%
🇯🇴 Jordan0.05%$50.489.7%
🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR0.05%$50.111.7%
🇹🇳 Tunisia0.04%$47.680.6%
🇱🇧 Lebanon0.04%$46.3163.8%
🇸🇳 Senegal0.04%$45.3122.9%
🇷🇸 Serbia0.04%$43.943.9%
🇹🇿 Tanzania0.04%$43.449.6%
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan0.04%$42.831.1%
🇱🇹 Lithuania0.04%$39.841.8%
🇲🇲 Myanmar0.03%$38.563.5%
🇴🇲 Oman0.03%$36.935.1%
🇧🇬 Bulgaria0.03%$36.328.4%
🇺🇬 Uganda0.03%$34.152.4%
🇿🇲 Zambia0.03%$33.7114.9%
🇬🇹 Guatemala0.03%$32.627.0%
🇲🇿 Mozambique0.03%$32.4131.1%
🇸🇻 El Salvador0.03%$32.187.6%
🇧🇾 Belarus0.03%$30.735.8%
🇱🇺 Luxembourg0.02%$27.327.1%
🇿🇼 Zimbabwe0.02%$24.045.0%
🇨🇾 Cyprus0.02%$23.057.7%
🇨🇲 Cameroon0.02%$23.037.9%
🇵🇷 Puerto Rico0.02%$22.818.0%
🇱🇻 Latvia0.02%$22.647.1%
🇳🇵 Nepal0.02%$22.449.3%
🇵🇾 Paraguay0.02%$19.841.7%
🇮🇸 Iceland0.02%$18.247.4%
🇭🇳 Honduras0.02%$17.845.1%
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan0.02%$17.122.4%
🇹🇹 Trinidad and
Tobago		0.02%$17.065.3%
🇵🇬 Papua
New Guinea		0.01%$16.550.4%
🇬🇦 Gabon0.01%$16.376.2%
🇦🇱 Albania0.01%$16.254.1%
🇨🇩 DRC0.01%$15.719.1%
🇱🇦 Lao P.D.R.0.01%$15.490.7%
🇦🇲 Armenia0.01%$14.953.4%
🇨🇬 Congo0.01%$14.693.1%
🇧🇫 Burkina Faso0.01%$14.353.2%
🇲🇺 Mauritius0.01%$13.988.1%
🇯🇲 Jamaica0.01%$13.759.2%
🇰🇭 Cambodia0.01%$13.627.8%
🇲🇹 Malta0.01%$13.046.9%
🇬🇪 Georgia0.01%$12.834.2%
🇲🇱 Mali0.01%$12.548.9%
🇾🇪 Yemen0.01%$12.471.4%
🇧🇯 Benin0.01%$12.450.7%
🇧🇸 Bahamas0.01%$12.174.1%
🇲🇼 Malawi0.01%$12.080.4%
🇲🇳 Mongolia0.01%$11.746.6%
🇬🇳 Guinea0.01%$11.642.2%
🇰🇼 Kuwait0.01%$11.57.3%
🇪🇪 Estonia0.01%$11.424.4%
🇷🇼 Rwanda0.01%$10.873.2%
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina0.01%$10.230.6%
🇲🇻 Maldives0.01%$10.1131.8%
🇲🇰 North Macedonia0.01%$9.952.9%
🇳🇪 Niger0.01%$9.742.2%
🇲🇬 Madagascar0.01%$9.649.7%
🇳🇦 Namibia0.01%$9.363.6%
🇵🇸 West Bank
and Gaza		0.01%$9.065.6%
🇳🇮 Nicaragua0.01%$8.139.3%
🇹🇬 Togo0.01%$7.971.9%
🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic0.01%$7.637.8%
🇧🇧 Barbados0.01%$7.599.8%
🇧🇼 Botswana0.01%$7.438.8%
🇲🇩 Moldova0.01%$7.437.8%
🇬🇾 Guyana0.01%$7.329.0%
🇹🇩 Chad0.01%$6.831.5%
🇲🇪 Montenegro0.01%$5.760.8%
🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea0.004%$4.936.6%
🇲🇷 Mauritania0.004%$4.941.2%
🇫🇯 Fiji0.004%$4.976.6%
🇸🇷 Suriname0.004%$4.089.1%
🇹🇯 Tajikistan0.003%$3.722.0%
🇭🇹 Haiti0.003%$3.611.8%
🇧🇹 Bhutan0.003%$3.6105.6%
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone0.003%$3.641.2%
🇸🇸 South Sudan0.003%$3.366.0%
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde0.003%$3.1106.0%
🇦🇼 Aruba0.003%$2.967.1%
🇱🇷 Liberia0.003%$2.955.7%
🇧🇮 Burundi0.003%$2.840.3%
🇹🇲 Turkmenistan0.003%$2.83.9%
🇽🇰 Kosovo0.002%$2.217.6%
🇸🇿 Eswatini0.002%$2.242.8%
🇧🇿 Belize0.002%$2.164.7%
🇱🇨 Saint Lucia0.002%$2.077.0%
🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau0.002%$1.976.2%
🇨🇫 Central African Republic0.002%$1.957.1%
🇬🇲 Gambia0.002%$1.974.4%
🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda0.001%$1.565.7%
🇩🇯 Djibouti0.001%$1.430.5%
🇸🇲 San Marino0.001%$1.462.7%
🇦🇩 Andorra0.001%$1.431.7%
🇱🇸 Lesotho0.001%$1.457.1%
🇸🇨 Seychelles0.001%$1.356.7%
🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and
the Grenadines		0.001%$1.294.0%
🇬🇩 Grenada0.001%$1.067.7%
🇩🇲 Dominica0.001%$0.795.7%
🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis0.001%$0.761.9%
🇻🇺 Vanuatu0.0005%$0.548.6%
🇸🇹 São Tomé and Príncipe0.0005%$0.551.4%
🇰🇲 Comoros0.0004%$0.530.2%
🇸🇧 Solomon Islands0.0004%$0.523.7%
🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam0.0003%$0.42.3%
🇹🇱 Timor-Leste0.0003%$0.313.9%
🇼🇸 Samoa0.0002%$0.320.9%
🇵🇼 Palau0.0002%$0.263.1%
🇹🇴 Tonga0.0002%$0.231.6%
🇱🇮 Liechtenstein0.00004%$0.0470.5%
🇫🇲 Micronesia0.00004%$0.0469.3%
🇲🇭 Marshall Islands0.00003%$0.03210.6%
🇰🇮 Kiribati0.00003%$0.0288.7%
🇳🇷 Nauru0.00002%$0.02615.0%
🇹🇻 Tuvalu0.000002%$0.0023.6%
🇲🇴 Macao SAR0.0%$0.0000.0%
World100.0%$110,955.694.7%

America’s debt burden exceeds $38 trillion in 2025, standing at 125% of GDP.

Over the past five years, net interest payments on the national debt have nearly tripled. They are projected to double again by 2035 to reach $1.8 trillion per year.

With $18.7 trillion in debt, China ranks in second. In 2025, debt expanded by almost $2.2 trillion, driven by government stimulus and weaker land revenues given a struggling property market sector.

As we can see, Japan follows next with a $9.8 trillion debt pile, equal to 230% of GDP. Even though debt remains sky-high, the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, is proposing $92.2 billion in stimulus spending and subsidies.

The UK and France round out the top largest debt burdens, both hovering near $4 trillion. France, in particular, has experienced significant political instability amid contentious budget cut proposals, cycling through five prime ministers over the past two years.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on government debt to GDP around the world.

