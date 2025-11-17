Visualizing The World's $111 Trillion In Government Debt In One Giant Chart

While global public debt is lower than pandemic highs in real terms, it remains stubbornly elevated at $111 trillion.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows world debt by country in 2025, based on data from the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook.

A Closer Look at World Debt by Country

Below, we break down government debt around the world in 2025:

Country Share of Global Debt

2025 Value of Debt

(Billions USD) General Government Gross Debt

(Percent of GDP) 🇺🇸 U.S. 34.5% $38,269.7 125.0% 🇨🇳 China 16.8% $18,680.8 96.3% 🇯🇵 Japan 8.9% $9,826.5 229.6% 🇬🇧 UK 3.7% $4,093.4 103.4% 🇫🇷 France 3.5% $3,916.2 116.5% 🇮🇹 Italy 3.1% $3,479.8 136.8% 🇮🇳 India 3.0% $3,357.9 81.4% 🇩🇪 Germany 2.9% $3,228.7 64.4% 🇨🇦 Canada 2.3% $2,601.0 113.9% 🇧🇷 Brazil 1.9% $2,062.8 91.4% 🇪🇸 Spain 1.7% $1,898.9 100.4% 🇲🇽 Mexico 1.0% $1,097.2 58.9% 🇸🇬 Singapore 0.9% $1,008.3 175.6% 🇰🇷 South Korea 0.9% $992.5 53.4% 🇦🇺 Australia 0.8% $933.0 51.0% 🇧🇪 Belgium 0.7% $770.8 107.5% 🇵🇱 Poland 0.6% $623.8 60.0% 🇮🇩 Indonesia 0.5% $588.8 40.8% 🇷🇺 Russia 0.5% $586.9 23.1% 🇳🇱 Netherlands 0.5% $581.1 44.0% 🇦🇷 Argentina 0.5% $538.5 78.8% 🇦🇹 Austria 0.4% $464.5 82.0% 🇮🇱 Israel 0.4% $422.6 69.2% 🇬🇷 Greece 0.4% $413.7 146.7% 🇹🇷 Türkiye 0.3% $380.4 24.3% 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 0.3% $370.4 29.2% 🇨🇭 Switzerland 0.3% $370.0 36.9% 🇹🇭 Thailand 0.3% $362.5 64.9% 🇲🇾 Malaysia 0.3% $331.3 70.4% 🇿🇦 South Africa 0.3% $329.6 77.3% 🇵🇹 Portugal 0.3% $307.2 90.9% 🇪🇬 Egypt 0.3% $303.9 87.0% 🇵🇰 Pakistan 0.3% $293.9 71.6% 🇵🇭 Philippines 0.3% $287.6 58.2% 🇫🇮 Finland 0.2% $273.2 86.8% 🇷🇴 Romania 0.2% $258.6 61.2% 🇨🇴 Colombia 0.2% $258.1 58.9% 🇮🇪 Ireland 0.2% $233.9 33.0% 🇺🇦 Ukraine 0.2% $227.7 108.6% 🇸🇪 Sweden 0.2% $226.5 34.2% 🇳🇴 Norway 0.2% $220.8 42.7% 🇹🇼 Taiwan 0.2% $206.9 23.4% 🇦🇪 UAE 0.2% $193.5 34.0% 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 0.2% $191.4 40.3% 🇭🇺 Hungary 0.2% $185.3 74.8% 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 0.2% $168.7 44.0% 🇩🇿 Algeria 0.1% $155.5 54.0% 🇻🇳 Vietnam 0.1% $155.1 32.0% 🇨🇱 Chile 0.1% $148.2 42.7% 🇮🇶 Iraq 0.1% $141.0 53.1% 🇳🇿 New Zealand 0.1% $139.9 53.2% 🇩🇰 Denmark 0.1% $136.0 29.6% 🇻🇪 Venezuela 0.1% $136.0 164.3% 🇮🇷 Iran 0.1% $126.9 35.6% 🇲🇦 Morocco 0.1% $120.7 67.2% 🇳🇬 Nigeria 0.1% $103.7 36.4% 🇵🇪 Peru 0.1% $102.2 32.1% 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 0.1% $99.8 100.8% 🇰🇪 Kenya 0.1% $92.5 68.0% 🇸🇰 Slovak Republic 0.1% $92.1 59.6% 🇶🇦 Qatar 0.1% $90.2 40.6% 🇸🇩 Sudan 0.1% $79.5 221.5% 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 0.1% $77.8 60.0% 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 0.1% $74.4 24.8% 🇦🇴 Angola 0.1% $71.9 62.4% 🇪🇨 Ecuador 0.1% $70.2 53.8% 🇧🇭 Bahrain 0.1% $67.5 142.5% 🇬🇭 Ghana 0.1% $66.2 59.1% 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 0.1% $61.3 59.7% 🇭🇷 Croatia 0.1% $59.2 57.0% 🇺🇾 Uruguay 0.1% $56.6 66.6% 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire 0.05% $55.2 55.6% 🇵🇦 Panama 0.05% $53.9 59.6% 🇧🇴 Bolivia 0.05% $53.5 93.7% 🇸🇮 Slovenia 0.05% $52.8 66.6% 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 0.05% $51.1 46.7% 🇯🇴 Jordan 0.05% $50.4 89.7% 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR 0.05% $50.1 11.7% 🇹🇳 Tunisia 0.04% $47.6 80.6% 🇱🇧 Lebanon 0.04% $46.3 163.8% 🇸🇳 Senegal 0.04% $45.3 122.9% 🇷🇸 Serbia 0.04% $43.9 43.9% 🇹🇿 Tanzania 0.04% $43.4 49.6% 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 0.04% $42.8 31.1% 🇱🇹 Lithuania 0.04% $39.8 41.8% 🇲🇲 Myanmar 0.03% $38.5 63.5% 🇴🇲 Oman 0.03% $36.9 35.1% 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 0.03% $36.3 28.4% 🇺🇬 Uganda 0.03% $34.1 52.4% 🇿🇲 Zambia 0.03% $33.7 114.9% 🇬🇹 Guatemala 0.03% $32.6 27.0% 🇲🇿 Mozambique 0.03% $32.4 131.1% 🇸🇻 El Salvador 0.03% $32.1 87.6% 🇧🇾 Belarus 0.03% $30.7 35.8% 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 0.02% $27.3 27.1% 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 0.02% $24.0 45.0% 🇨🇾 Cyprus 0.02% $23.0 57.7% 🇨🇲 Cameroon 0.02% $23.0 37.9% 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 0.02% $22.8 18.0% 🇱🇻 Latvia 0.02% $22.6 47.1% 🇳🇵 Nepal 0.02% $22.4 49.3% 🇵🇾 Paraguay 0.02% $19.8 41.7% 🇮🇸 Iceland 0.02% $18.2 47.4% 🇭🇳 Honduras 0.02% $17.8 45.1% 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 0.02% $17.1 22.4% 🇹🇹 Trinidad and

Tobago 0.02% $17.0 65.3% 🇵🇬 Papua

New Guinea 0.01% $16.5 50.4% 🇬🇦 Gabon 0.01% $16.3 76.2% 🇦🇱 Albania 0.01% $16.2 54.1% 🇨🇩 DRC 0.01% $15.7 19.1% 🇱🇦 Lao P.D.R. 0.01% $15.4 90.7% 🇦🇲 Armenia 0.01% $14.9 53.4% 🇨🇬 Congo 0.01% $14.6 93.1% 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 0.01% $14.3 53.2% 🇲🇺 Mauritius 0.01% $13.9 88.1% 🇯🇲 Jamaica 0.01% $13.7 59.2% 🇰🇭 Cambodia 0.01% $13.6 27.8% 🇲🇹 Malta 0.01% $13.0 46.9% 🇬🇪 Georgia 0.01% $12.8 34.2% 🇲🇱 Mali 0.01% $12.5 48.9% 🇾🇪 Yemen 0.01% $12.4 71.4% 🇧🇯 Benin 0.01% $12.4 50.7% 🇧🇸 Bahamas 0.01% $12.1 74.1% 🇲🇼 Malawi 0.01% $12.0 80.4% 🇲🇳 Mongolia 0.01% $11.7 46.6% 🇬🇳 Guinea 0.01% $11.6 42.2% 🇰🇼 Kuwait 0.01% $11.5 7.3% 🇪🇪 Estonia 0.01% $11.4 24.4% 🇷🇼 Rwanda 0.01% $10.8 73.2% 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.01% $10.2 30.6% 🇲🇻 Maldives 0.01% $10.1 131.8% 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 0.01% $9.9 52.9% 🇳🇪 Niger 0.01% $9.7 42.2% 🇲🇬 Madagascar 0.01% $9.6 49.7% 🇳🇦 Namibia 0.01% $9.3 63.6% 🇵🇸 West Bank

and Gaza 0.01% $9.0 65.6% 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 0.01% $8.1 39.3% 🇹🇬 Togo 0.01% $7.9 71.9% 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic 0.01% $7.6 37.8% 🇧🇧 Barbados 0.01% $7.5 99.8% 🇧🇼 Botswana 0.01% $7.4 38.8% 🇲🇩 Moldova 0.01% $7.4 37.8% 🇬🇾 Guyana 0.01% $7.3 29.0% 🇹🇩 Chad 0.01% $6.8 31.5% 🇲🇪 Montenegro 0.01% $5.7 60.8% 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 0.004% $4.9 36.6% 🇲🇷 Mauritania 0.004% $4.9 41.2% 🇫🇯 Fiji 0.004% $4.9 76.6% 🇸🇷 Suriname 0.004% $4.0 89.1% 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 0.003% $3.7 22.0% 🇭🇹 Haiti 0.003% $3.6 11.8% 🇧🇹 Bhutan 0.003% $3.6 105.6% 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 0.003% $3.6 41.2% 🇸🇸 South Sudan 0.003% $3.3 66.0% 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 0.003% $3.1 106.0% 🇦🇼 Aruba 0.003% $2.9 67.1% 🇱🇷 Liberia 0.003% $2.9 55.7% 🇧🇮 Burundi 0.003% $2.8 40.3% 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 0.003% $2.8 3.9% 🇽🇰 Kosovo 0.002% $2.2 17.6% 🇸🇿 Eswatini 0.002% $2.2 42.8% 🇧🇿 Belize 0.002% $2.1 64.7% 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 0.002% $2.0 77.0% 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 0.002% $1.9 76.2% 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 0.002% $1.9 57.1% 🇬🇲 Gambia 0.002% $1.9 74.4% 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda 0.001% $1.5 65.7% 🇩🇯 Djibouti 0.001% $1.4 30.5% 🇸🇲 San Marino 0.001% $1.4 62.7% 🇦🇩 Andorra 0.001% $1.4 31.7% 🇱🇸 Lesotho 0.001% $1.4 57.1% 🇸🇨 Seychelles 0.001% $1.3 56.7% 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and

the Grenadines 0.001% $1.2 94.0% 🇬🇩 Grenada 0.001% $1.0 67.7% 🇩🇲 Dominica 0.001% $0.7 95.7% 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis 0.001% $0.7 61.9% 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 0.0005% $0.5 48.6% 🇸🇹 São Tomé and Príncipe 0.0005% $0.5 51.4% 🇰🇲 Comoros 0.0004% $0.5 30.2% 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 0.0004% $0.5 23.7% 🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam 0.0003% $0.4 2.3% 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 0.0003% $0.3 13.9% 🇼🇸 Samoa 0.0002% $0.3 20.9% 🇵🇼 Palau 0.0002% $0.2 63.1% 🇹🇴 Tonga 0.0002% $0.2 31.6% 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 0.00004% $0.047 0.5% 🇫🇲 Micronesia 0.00004% $0.046 9.3% 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 0.00003% $0.032 10.6% 🇰🇮 Kiribati 0.00003% $0.028 8.7% 🇳🇷 Nauru 0.00002% $0.026 15.0% 🇹🇻 Tuvalu 0.000002% $0.002 3.6% 🇲🇴 Macao SAR 0.0% $0.000 0.0% World 100.0% $110,955.6 94.7%

America’s debt burden exceeds $38 trillion in 2025, standing at 125% of GDP.

Over the past five years, net interest payments on the national debt have nearly tripled. They are projected to double again by 2035 to reach $1.8 trillion per year.

With $18.7 trillion in debt, China ranks in second. In 2025, debt expanded by almost $2.2 trillion, driven by government stimulus and weaker land revenues given a struggling property market sector.

As we can see, Japan follows next with a $9.8 trillion debt pile, equal to 230% of GDP. Even though debt remains sky-high, the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, is proposing $92.2 billion in stimulus spending and subsidies.

The UK and France round out the top largest debt burdens, both hovering near $4 trillion. France, in particular, has experienced significant political instability amid contentious budget cut proposals, cycling through five prime ministers over the past two years.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on government debt to GDP around the world.