Wall Street Applauds Exxon's Transformational "Home Run" Deal

Exxon Mobil shares have dropped as much as 5% after agreeing to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion in an all-stock deal that Wall Street said offers not only cost-savings for Exxon ($2 billion per year over the next decade according to the company), but makes the company the new undisputed US shale king. While sellside research was supportive of the transaction, some such as Piper Sandler went so far as describing the deal as a long-term "home run."

Some more details from the JPM note (full report here):

Following last Thursday’s WSJ article suggesting late stage deal talks between XOM and PXD (see our initial takeaways here), XOM announced a $59.5B all stock merger that values PXD at $253 per share using the exchange ratio of 2.3234 shares of XOM (~18% premium to PXD’s unaffected price). Strategically, this looks to be a pivot towards a higher mix of short cycle barrels (~40%+ from 28% today) and the U.S. (~45% from 31% today), which looks to have positive implications for NAM levered service stocks. We are not surprised to see XOM use all stock for the transaction given the timing of the transaction at well above mid-cycle conditions (~$87/bbl Brent), as all-stock deals have often been a preferred method of de-risking the potential for oil price volatility for the buyer. In PXD’s case, the all-stock deal provides its investors with portfolio diversification and potentially higher resource recovery from XOM’s technology toolkit. Figure 1 shows our refreshed accretion/dilution math on the final deal values. We expect the transaction to be relatively neutral on FCF metrics, assuming $1B of total synergies and modestly accretive (-0.2x) on both P/E and EV/DACF in 2025. XOM has identified $1.0B of synergy capture in year 2 and $2B per annum over the next decade. Interestingly, XOM expects two-thirds of the synergy capture from higher recovery factors and one-third from capex/opex synergies (we assume a 50/50 split of the one-third between capex/opex in our analysis). Surprisingly, lower G&A was not a key driver of expected cost synergies.