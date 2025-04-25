Walmart Opens Channel For Battered Chinese Exporters To "Quickly Expand" In Domestic Market

Walmart in China rolled out a new program this week to support Chinese exporters reeling from President Trump's 145% tariffs on U.S.-bound goods. The initiative offers exporters a chance to pivot their strategy by selling domestically through Walmart's hundreds of stores across the world's second-largest economy.

The new program was announced on Walmart's WeChat account on Thursday and comes in response to the Chinese government's call for the "integrated development of domestic and foreign trade."

Here's a snippet of Walmart's WeChat statement:

Walmart's supplier recruitment system was recently launched, and we sincerely invite high-quality companies with the same values ​​to join us and jointly create high-quality, high-value products for customers. In order to actively respond to the call for the integrated development of domestic and foreign trade, Walmart has opened a green channel for qualified foreign trade companies, simplified the access process, accelerated the approval efficiency, and helped related companies quickly expand the domestic market .

As of 2024, Walmart operated nearly 400 retail stores and clubs across more than 100 cities in China, supported by almost two dozen distribution centers. In the most recent quarter, Walmart reported a 28% net sales growth in the country.

China's Ministry of Commerce has been working with domestic retailers and e-commerce platforms to redirect export-oriented goods toward domestic consumers, aiming to prevent a shock to the manufacturing sector. This initiative also includes JD.com's move to help offload unsold export inventory within the domestic market.

Some of the latest trade headlines suggest China is already under pressure, while the lag in any shock is about to hit the shores of U.S. West Coast ports as soon as next week...

So, what about the U.S.? Why hasn't Walmart set up an 'America First' campaign to promote products from mom-and-pop companies with patriotic signage such as "Made in America" at stores nationwide?