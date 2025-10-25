Walmart's Thanksgiving Meal Deal Returns To 2019 Low Price Levels

The average retail prices for gasoline in the U.S. are nearing the sub-$3 mark, but food inflation has remained sticky as the Trump economic team embarked this week to correct the worst cattle shortage the nation has experienced in a generation, a crisis that sent prices sky-high well before Trump's second term. The good news this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season won't be the absence of American spirit at the White House, but also Walmart offering an affordable holiday meal package at price levels not seen since 2019.

Earlier this week, Walmart revealed its annual Thanksgiving meal basket will be the most affordable yet. This basket consists of 20 items, including a Butterball turkey priced at $0.97 per pound, which is the lowest price since 2019. The entire basket serves 10 people for under $40.

"We are really excited about what we have planned for this year at Thanksgiving," U.S. Walmart CEO and president John Furner told Good Morning America on Wednesday, "This is a time of year when people are busy. They don't want to sacrifice quality, and we want to do all we can to help them celebrate the holiday any way they want. And we want to do it in a way that's very affordable with a lot of value."

WATCH: ABC’s George Stephanopoulos tries to get Walmart’s U.S. CEO to bash Trump and claim the economy’s in a tailspin. CEO John Furner was not having any of it.



First, Stephanopoulos tried to argue turkey prices are way up, but Furner replied Walmart’s turkeys will be their… pic.twitter.com/mI6acOdNQ6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 21, 2025

Walmart's Thanksgiving basket includes:

Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. - lowest price since 2019)

Kinder's Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.

Campbells Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.

Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.

Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.

Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)

Great Value Pie Crusts

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

Last week, discount grocery chain Aldi revealed that its Thanksgiving meal deal to feed 10 people will cost around $40. There appears to be a meal deal war amongst grocery chains for this upcoming holiday season amid mounting consumer pressures. UBS analysts warned in recent weeks that "lower-income consumer weakness is spreading to at least middle-income consumers."

For ZeroHedge Pro subs, Goldman has an informative note this month on supermarket pricing trends, showing Walmart continues to lead with aggressive discounts. The full note is available in the usual place.