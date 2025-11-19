Wanted Terror Suspect Entered U.S. Under Biden Admin, Got Commercial Truck License

Federal officials say Akhror Bozorov, a 31-year-old wanted terrorist from Uzbekistan, illegally entered the US in February 2023, was released by the Biden administration, and later obtained both work authorization and a commercial truck driver’s license in Pennsylvania, according to the NY Post.

He was arrested in Kansas this month while working as a trucker, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned the sequence of events, saying, “Not only was Akhror Bozorov — a wanted terrorist — released into the country by the Biden administration, but … he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor [Josh] Shapiro’s Pennsylvania,” adding, “This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways.”

The NY Post writes that authorities say Bozorov had an active warrant in Uzbekistan for belonging to a terrorist group, recruiting members, and spreading jihadist propaganda online. Despite that, officials said he was granted work authorization in 2024 and then a Pennsylvania commercial license under Gov. Shapiro.

McLaughlin also accused current leadership of failing to protect national security, stating, “Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.”