The War On Froot Loops

The road ahead for food manufacturer Kellogg may have just gotten rockier.

The maker of Froot Loops has faced criticism for using artificial food dyes that some say cause health problems in children. Now-incoming HHS secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of processed foods, argues that companies opt for artificial dyes because they're cheaper than natural alternatives, despite potential health risks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Kellogg maintains that the colors used in its cereals are considered safe by scientific bodies worldwide. And therein lies, as WSJ puts it, "how Froot Loops landed at the center of U.S. food politics".

Because now President-elect Trump has given Kennedy a platform to tackle chronic disease by targeting harmful chemicals in food. Kennedy often criticizes companies for using artificial dyes, which he says are cheaper but problematic for health.

These dyes, found in products like Froot Loops and M&M’s, enhance appearance but are restricted in some countries. While some U.S. brands offer dye-free versions abroad, efforts to replace dyes domestically have met resistance from consumers favoring the original look and taste.

The Wall Street Journal reported that critics argue Kennedy’s stance lacks scientific backing, while consumer advocates support his push to ban synthetic dyes, especially in foods marketed to children.

Artificial dyes are pervasive in U.S. grocery stores but restricted in some countries, where companies like Kellogg already offer dye-free versions. Efforts to eliminate dyes in the U.S. have faced resistance from consumers preferring the appearance and taste of artificially colored foods.

California’s recent bans on certain food additives, including artificial dyes, have intensified pressure on food manufacturers like Kellogg, Mars, and General Mills. While Kellogg maintains its dyes meet global safety standards, critics accuse it of prioritizing profits over health by marketing “inferior” U.S. products.

Activists like Vani Hari and Jason Karp have urged Kellogg to ditch dyes entirely, organizing protests and delivering petitions to its headquarters, highlighting the stark difference between U.S. and international offerings.

Many companies, including Mars and General Mills, attempted to phase out dyes in the past but reversed course due to consumer backlash over taste and appearance. California’s laws, however, are forcing companies to revisit the issue.

As the food industry navigates evolving regulations and Kennedy’s potential influence, manufacturers appear hesitant to make major changes until clearer federal policies emerge under the new administration.

“They get brighter colors in Froot Loops, but it’s literally poisoning our kids,” Kennedy is quoted as saying on Fox News earlier this year.