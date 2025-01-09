Indoctrination: Washington Courts Employees Raise Alarm After Being Forced To Watch Documentary On White Supremacy

Washington’s Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) is mandating staff attend a four-hour, in-person training featuring the documentary *Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,* which argues the U.S. was founded on white supremacy.

Some employees have criticized the requirement, claiming it amounts to indoctrination, according to 770 KTTH.

The training, held on January 9, includes a screening of the film followed by a Q&A and dialogue with its producer, Jeffery Robinson, a lawyer and founder of the left-leaning "Who We Are Project." The AOC describes the nonprofit as promoting awareness of historical anti-Black racism and white supremacy in the U.S. The event costs $5,000.

The KTTH report said that the AOC’s decision aligns with a June 2020 letter from the Democrat-led Washington State Supreme Court, issued during the Black Lives Matter movement.

In it, the Justices acknowledged their role in "devaluing Black lives" and called on the legal community to take responsibility for systemic injustices.

Some staff, however, object to the politically charged nature of the mandatory training, which the AOC defends. The training features the documentary *Who We Are* and a lecture by producer Jeffery Robinson, who claims the U.S. Constitution was designed to uphold white supremacy and slavery.

Robinson likens police to slave owners and defends the Black Lives Matter movement, comparing its critics to detractors of Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s. He also advocates for reparations.

Critics argue the training forces staff to accept far-left views, with one anonymous employee expressing concern over potential retribution for speaking out.

One employee told KTTH: “We are all educated and are aware of racism/slavery in our nation, we don’t need a history lesson from someone who presents it with a particular bias of their own.”

“We are not getting applicable training directly related to our job.”

And the employee is right. The AOC’s mandatory training pushes a left-wing political narrative, forcing employees to accept views like the U.S. Constitution being rooted in white supremacy and systemic racism as indisputable truths.

Promoting ideas like reparations, the training leaves no room for dissenting perspectives, stifling open dialogue and alienating staff. Critics argue this isn’t about fostering diversity but about imposing partisan ideology under the guise of professional development, effectively transforming Washington Courts into tools of far-left social justice activism.