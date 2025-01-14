Washington Dems Propose Bill Banning Child Care Workers From Reporting Illegal Immigrants To Feds

Despite Trump's win in November and his inauguration in less than a week, Democrats aren't letting go of the illegal immigration rope.

In fact, now, Washington Democrats have proposed a bill barring child care employers, including families, from reporting criminal illegal immigrants to federal authorities, even if suspected of crimes against children, according to KTTH.

House Bill 1128 creates the Washington State Child Care Workforce Standards Board, giving Democrats greater control over the child care industry. It sets new rules for wages, benefits, and working conditions, along with additional "rights" for child care workers.

Controversially, it also bans employers from reporting or threatening to report a child care worker’s immigration status for asserting rights under the act, raising constitutional concerns.

The KTTH report says that House Bill 1128 defines any employer of child care workers, including families, as a “child care employer,” bringing private hiring arrangements under its purview. Democrats argue the bill addresses low pay and high turnover in the child care industry, aiming to improve quality and accessibility by enhancing worker protections and stability.

However, critics contend it represents a partisan takeover of the child care industry and shields illegal immigrants, even those who pose risks.

A contentious provision in the bill bars employers from reporting a child care worker’s immigration status if the worker is exercising a right created under the legislation. This could lead to retaliation claims, even long after an incident.

If a child care worker is found to be in the country illegally while invoking these rights, employers would be prohibited from reporting them to federal authorities. Critics warn this loophole could enable neglectful or abusive workers to avoid accountability, endangering children and allowing such individuals to find employment elsewhere.

The bill also raises constitutional concerns by conflicting with federal law. The Immigration Reform and Control Act requires employers to verify work authorization and prohibits hiring unauthorized workers.

A state law preventing employers from reporting illegal workers interferes with federal obligations, potentially violating the Supremacy Clause, which ensures federal law takes precedence. Critics argue this interference undermines immigration enforcement and federal authority.

Despite constitutional and safety concerns, proponents remain focused on worker protections, while opponents highlight risks to children and families. As debates continue, the bill underscores broader tensions between state policies and federal immigration law, with far-reaching implications for child care and beyond.