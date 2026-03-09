Watch: Antifa Activist Accidentally Sets Himself On Fire While Burning American Flag

In a stroke of karmic hilarity, an Antifa activist briefly caught fire while attempting to burn an American flag outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon.

The incident, which occurred last week, was captured on video during a livestream of the Antifa-led protest. Footage showed a far-left activist dousing an American flag in accelerant and attempting to set it ablaze, according to The Post Millennial. The flames spread to his clothing for several seconds before he extinguished them.

Portland, Ore. — Antifa militant accidentally lights himself on fire while torching an American flag outside the ICE facility. pic.twitter.com/rJs6VVuvPv — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) March 8, 2026

As protests continue to rage against ICE, last week, U.S. District Judge Amy Baggio issued an order restricting federal officers’ use of tear gas and other chemical munitions at the facility while a related lawsuit proceeds, the Post Millennial reported. The ruling allows their use only when officers face a reasonable fear for their lives. In her decision, Judge Baggio described the situation as “an extraordinary case,” noting that prior deployment of chemical agents had made it “difficult or impossible for [nearby] tenants to eat, sleep, or simply breathe normally while in their own homes.”

The Post Millennial notes:

Portland has continued to face backlash from anti-ICE agitators. In February, protesters disrupted a Portland City Council meeting that resulted in four arrests, which city officials called a “mini insurrection.” The disruption was organized by the Antifa-affiliated group "Revoke ICE Permit PDX,” and the meeting had to be shut down for 45 minutes as police removed demonstrators. At least 26 officers were mobilized to clear agitators from the council chambers and the lobby.

In September 2025, President Donald Trump designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, slamming the radical anarchist group for its years of violent riots, attacks on law enforcement, and efforts to overthrow American institutions. The executive order branded Antifa a "militarist, anarchist enterprise" that explicitly calls for the destruction of the U.S. government, law enforcement, and the rule of law itself. The president declared that the group's pattern of political violence, designed to suppress free speech and intimidate law-abiding Americans, amounts to clear domestic terrorism, and he directed federal agencies to use every tool available to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle its operations. The decisive action comes after Antifa's long history of chaos, from burning cities during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots to assaults on ICE facilities and conservative figures, proving once and for all that this shadowy network poses a serious threat to public safety and constitutional order.

Last month, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the law enforcement agency uncovered what he said are funding sources tied to Antifa organizations, suggesting that more enforcement actions could come against the left-wing movement.“

"Whether it’s ANTIFA or any other violent criminal organization - we know their operations don’t exist alone; they operate with heavy funding streams," Patel wrote in a post on X, along with a clip from an interview with former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino, on his popular program on Rumble.

This @FBI is following the money.



Whether it’s ANTIFA or any other violent criminal organization - we know their operations don’t exist alone, they operate with heavy funding streams.



We’re finding them and those who fund their criminal activity. @dbongino pic.twitter.com/37pAHATufA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 18, 2026

Patel also said that the FBI is "finding them and those who fund their criminal activity."

Patel did not provide more information about the organizations, the source of the funding, or specific donors who may be involved. However, the FBI chief said that the Bureau is looking into any financial backers linked to violence committed by Antifa operators.