Watch: Blinken Dies Inside While Biden Blunders Through Major Geopolitical Moment

With President Biden's 81st birthday right around the corner, his ancient brain - barely clinging to reality, is no longer responding to whatever cocktail of drugs and blood transfusions (we can only assume) have been keeping him marginally functional since his inauguration.

Joe Biden bizarrely bites wife Jill's finger, Dec. 30, 2019 (Photo: Joshua Lott)

Four weeks ago Biden staggered out to speak with the press on Air Force One, when he grabbed his face, looked at the floor, and then spat a word-salad of gibberish about mass shootings in between long, geriatric pauses.

Painful to watch: Biden mumbles incoherently to reporters aboard Air Force One pic.twitter.com/P4IQWjFirZ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 18, 2023

Despite finally getting the president to stop sniffing children on camera, his handlers, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House spox John Kirby, shot each other 'we're seriously screwed, he's meeting with Xi in 4 weeks' looks.

A picture is worth 1,000 words pic.twitter.com/E4NFmDJZTg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 19, 2023

Fast forward to Wednesday's geopolitically delicate meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who he accidentally called a dictator during a post-meeting press conference.

"After today, would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?" a reporter asked Biden.

"Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," Biden replied.

"After today, would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?" asks a reporter.



"Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," says Pres. Biden. pic.twitter.com/JjZeGBNcU2 — Last Call (@LastCallCNBC) November 16, 2023

To which Blinken could be seen internally screaming in his chair...

Blinken looked like he wanted to crawl into a hole when Biden said Xi is a dictator.

pic.twitter.com/HmbEJBalWy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 16, 2023

After which Biden's handlers start aggressively herding the press out of the room.

Biden advisors scream at press to leave the room after Xi’s statement😳 pic.twitter.com/U8b9yuGvsg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2023

Blinken was visibly agitated during the Biden-Xi meeting.

*** BLINKEN CAM FROM BIDEN-XI APEC MEETING *** pic.twitter.com/zbtR8n1KTL — iBankCoin, A Reliable Source (@iBankCoin4tw) November 16, 2023

The "dictator" incident resulted in a furious response from China, who called Biden's comment "extremely wrong."

As comic and ZH inaugural debate participant Dave Smith sums up best: