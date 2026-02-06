Watch: Dr. Oz Unmasks Billions In Hospice Fraud Tied To Foreign Mafias And Welfare Scams

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Unchecked immigration policies have opened the floodgates for criminal networks to bleed taxpayers dry, while Democrat governors like Gavin Newsom turn a blind eye to the exploitation of vulnerable Americans.

The Trump administration is finally shining a light on the rampant fraud infesting America’s healthcare system, where foreign criminal elements exploit lax oversight to siphon billions from Medicare and Medicaid.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), has been on the front lines exposing these schemes that harm seniors and drain resources meant for real patients.

The clip Gavin Newsom doesn’t want you to see!



Seniors and caretakers, please be careful! People, posing as salespeople, are targeting older Americans to trick them into signing up for Hospice without their knowledge. If they get you to sign, you will forfeit regular Medicare… pic.twitter.com/lafYH4ANvY — DrOzCMS (@DrOzCMS) January 30, 2026

Recent reports reveal the backlash from officials, with Newsom filing a civil rights complaint against Dr. Oz, accusing him of baseless and racially charged claims that could deter participation in legitimate programs.

Gavin Newsom will do literally anything to avoid talking about the rampant Medicare fraud in his state. The problem isn't isolated to California, though as far as our team can tell, it is the worst.



Every working American pays into Medicare, and I will not stand idly by while… https://t.co/2wxIBOkTzu — DrOzCMS (@DrOzCMS) January 30, 2026

But as Oz’s investigations show, the real scandal is the unchecked abuse that’s ballooned under years of ‘progressive’ mismanagement.

In a stunning revelation, Dr. Oz highlighted the explosive growth in Minnesota’s autism care expenditures, pointing to potential fraud in a state long criticized for its loose immigration and welfare policies.

WOW 🚨 Dr Oz reveals Minnesota only spent $3 million dollars on Autism care in 2018, by 2024 that spending SKYROCKETED TO $400 MILLION



That’s a 13,233.33% in increase in spending in only 6 years



Minnesota Democrats need to go to prison pic.twitter.com/8Es7XUlcHU — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 6, 2026

Oz details how Minnesota spent just $3 million on autism care in 2018, only to see that figure balloon to $400 million by 2024—a staggering 13,233.33% increase in just six years.

The surge raises red flags about welfare abuse, especially in areas with high Somali populations, where similar fraud patterns have emerged in childcare and food programs—classic examples of how globalist policies prioritize outsiders over American families.

Dr. Oz isn’t stopping at one state; he’s calling out the systematic exploitation that’s now infecting Nevada, courtesy of California’s overflow of criminal enterprises.

In a post on X, Oz declared, “Systematic hospice fraud in LA is spreading to Las Vegas. Seniors are harmed. Taxpayers are robbed. We are cracking down.”

Systematic hospice fraud in LA is spreading to Las Vegas. Seniors are harmed. Taxpayers are robbed. We are cracking down. pic.twitter.com/Og9EVSv7iV — DrOzCMS (@DrOzCMS) February 5, 2026

This expansion underscores the dangers of sanctuary state policies that shield illegal operations, allowing fraudsters to hop borders and continue bilking the system while real hospice needs go unmet.

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels amplified Oz’s message, stressing the urgent need for safeguards against the loopholes letting criminals run rampant in Democrat strongholds.

Dr. Oz exposes alleged fraud in California’s hospice industry and its impact on patients. He highlights how loopholes and mismanagement allow exploitation to continue unchecked. @DrOz urges reforms to safeguard vulnerable individuals and restore trust in the system.#DrOz… pic.twitter.com/jyIPRlQzJU — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) February 3, 2026

The heart of the scandal lies in Los Angeles, where Oz uncovered a web of fake hospices operated by foreign mafia groups, exploiting America’s generosity to the tune of billions.

🇺🇸Dr. Oz exposes $3.5 Billion Hospice Fraud Ring in Los Angeles Tied to Russian-Armenian Mafia



On the ground in Van Nuys, Los Angeles: in a single four-block radius, there are 42 hospices, many with Cyrillic signage, boarded up windows, and no visible patients or staff… pic.twitter.com/G6gEHX0XXm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 28, 2026

As Mario Nawfal’s X post above notes, “On the ground in Van Nuys, Los Angeles: in a single four-block radius, there are 42 hospices, many with Cyrillic signage, boarded up windows, and no visible patients or staff. Fraudsters set up fake hospice addresses, bill Medicare for ‘services’ never provided to patients who often don’t exist or aren’t terminal. One operation stole $16 million; the ringleader served just two years. Estimated $3.5 billion in hospice and home care fraud in Los Angeles alone.”

Dr. Oz explained the mechanics of this taxpayer heist, directly challenging Governor Newsom to step up instead of shielding the status quo.

🚨 NEW: Dr. Oz Explains How the Hospice Fraud Scheme Works in California



“The home health care business is being decimated … because so much money is getting sucked to Los Angeles … Gov. Newsom, do your job … You know this is a real problem. People are dying. Act that way.” pic.twitter.com/KWjXMcGfzo — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 2, 2026

Oz stated, “The home health care business is being decimated … because so much money is getting sucked to Los Angeles … Gov. Newsom, do your job … You know this is a real problem. People are dying. Act that way.”

Under Democrat governance, these schemes flourish through ghost patients and sham companies, diverting billions while the deep state looks the other way—until the Trump team forces accountability. By rooting out these mafia-driven scams, the administration is reclaiming billions for genuine care.

