Watch: Huge Bridge In Baltimore Collapses After Container Ship Strike

Shocking footage is coming from Baltimore City, home to the nation's largest port facilities for specialized cargo (roll-on/roll-off ships) and passenger cruise ships. It shows a container ship striking the 1.6-mile-long Francis Scott Key Bridge and collapsing it.

Currently, numerous agencies, including the Coast Guard and fire department have just declared a mass casualty incident

Here's another view of the container ship strike.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to

"This effectively shuts down the Port of Baltimore completely. I'm truly speechless," one X user said.

"This effectively shuts down the Port of Baltimore completely. I'm truly speechless," one X user said.

According to the ship tracking website MarineTraffic, the Singapore-flagged cargo ship "Dali" slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge around 0130 ET.

According to the ship tracking website MarineTraffic, the Singapore-flagged cargo ship "Dali" collided with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore at 1:30am, en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The bridge spans the Patapsco River and carries an estimated 11.5 million vehicles annually. This collapse means a major shipping lane in and out of the Port of Baltimore has been severed.

Baltimore is the most inland port on the East Coast and is interconnected to the I-95 highway network. With no commercial vessels sailing in and out of port anytime soon, this is catastrophic for port operations and could spark supply chain snarls in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The bridge collapse has severed major marine terminals. It's unknown when operations will be restored.

Last year, according to the Maryland government's website, the Port of Baltimore managed over 52 million tons of international cargo valued at more than $80 billion, ranking it as the ninth busiest port in the United States. The data shows the the port handled 847,158 autos and light trucks in 2023, the most of any US port. The port also handles farm and construction machinery, sugar, gypsum, and coal.

The port supports 15,330 direct jobs and 139,180 jobs in Maryland, according to the Maryland government's website.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's office posted on X:

"I'm aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace, Gov. Wes Moore (and the county executives of Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties). Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway."

*Developing...