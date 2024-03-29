Watch Live: Fed Chair Powell Speaks With Global Markets Closed

With global capital market closed, crypto maybe the only price action to monitor to judge if Fed Chair Powell says anything new this morning.

Powell is due to participate in moderated discussion before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference.

The market is still pricing in a just better than 50-50 chance of The Fed's first cut coming in June, and the question is whether - like Waller earlier in the week - Powell will signal a longer pause...

Watch live here (due to start at 1130ET):